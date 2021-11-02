‘Barnsley must avoid appointing him’ – Familiar face on list of potential Markus Schopp replacements: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Mick McCarthy is reportedly one of the names on Barnsley’s list of Markus Schopp replacements.

That’s according to The Sun, who have claimed that Chris Wilder is the top target but that McCarthy is among the other candidates on the Tykes’ list.

So, is he the right man for the job?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

Marcus Ally

From Daniel Stendel to Gerhard Struber to Valerien Ismael to Markus Schopp to Mick McCarthy. As inconsistency goes that would be laughable. This is an appointment that would make absolutely zero sense and should not happen.

McCarthy was exposed this season at Cardiff City with even some of the better defenders in the division downing tools as they fell down the table.

The Tykes were very direct under Ismael however, that does suit them at all to Mick McCarthy’s style both on and off the pitch.

Barnsley have been very smart in terms of their recruitment since being promoted to the Championship in 2018/19 and even though Dane Murphy departed the club in the summer, I do not expect the approach to change.

Maybe they will move away from the Austrian Bundesliga but not as seismic a shift as to plump for McCarthy. A ridiculous candidate.

Josh Cole

Although Mick McCarthy possesses a wealth of experience when it comes to managing teams at this level, Barnsley must avoid appointing him as their new manager.

Following a bright start to his recent spell at Cardiff City, McCarthy was unable to take the club to new heights in the opening stages of the 2021/22 campaign as the Welsh side produced some extremely underwhelming performances at this level.

Whilst McCarthy will fancy his chances of guiding Barnsley to safety, it could be argued that the Championship club need to appoint someone who has a clear long-term vision for the club.

When you consider that Chris Wilder is being touted as a possible replacement for Markus Schopp, the Tykes ought to hand over the reins to the 54-year-old as he excelled at this level during his time in charge of Sheffield United and thus will be confident of replicating this feat at Oakwell.

Billy Mulley

Mick McCarthy is a manager that I expect could stop the rot at Barnsley and progress them from their current relegation-battling position, but ultimately, I do not think he is the right manager for the job in the long-term.

Barnsley have a squad full of talented youngsters, and whilst they need someone who can stop their current form, they also need someone who suits the squad they have.

McCarthy could certainly be trusted in another Championship role, but I do not think he is the right man for The Tykes.

There is still a large chunk of this season left to play and Barnsley are just four points from getting themselves out of the relegation zone, meaning that if they brought a younger and more progressive manager who better suits the personnel any the club, then they are likely to be afforded a fair amount of time.