Barnsley move ahead of Nottingham Forest in transfer pursuit of 26-year-old

Emiliano Marcondes has entered talks with Barnsley following his exit from Brentford, according to Pete O’Rourke.

Marcondes is on the lookout for a new club after leaving Brentford upon the expiry of his contract, after failing to sign a new deal.

The 26-year-old made 40 appearances for the Bees this season, scoring three goals and chipping with three assists.

The attacking midfielder also produced a standout display in the Championship play-off final, scoring in the Bees’ 2-0 win over Swansea at Wembley.

20 facts about Barnsley’s top five most expensive signings – Are they true or false?

1 of 20 Barnsley signed Iain Hume from Preston North End. True or false? True False

But Marcondes is believed to be attracting interest following his exit from Brentford. Football Insider have recently reported that Barnsley and Nottingham Forest are ready to table contract offers for the playmaker.

Pete O’Rourke now claims that Barnsley have entered talks to sign Marcondes on a free transfer, though, ahead of a potential move to Yorkshire.

Barnsley, unlike Brentford, weren’t successful in their play-off campaign, losing to Swansea over two legs under Valerien Ismael.

The Verdict

I can see Marcondes being a really good signing for Barnsley.

Ismael obviously likes to play with quite a fluid front three, with two creative players often starting behind Cauley Woodrow.

I think in that sort of role where he is allowed to roam around and pick up spaces, he could thrive. I was surprised by Brentford’s decision to let him go.

On a free transfer, he is certainly an attractive proposition, and it could be another shrewd bit of business by the Tykes as they look to go one further under Ismael next season.