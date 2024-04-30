Highlights Barnsley hunting for new manager after sacking Collins due to poor performance, still made it to play-offs.

Barnsley are on the hunt for a new manager following the shock sacking of Neill Collins.

The Tykes parted company with Collins last Monday with just one game of the season remaining after a run of just two wins in 11 games saw their play-off place come under threat.

Martin Devaney was in caretaker charge for the 1-1 draw against Northampton Town on Saturday, and despite Louis Appere scoring a 96th-minute equaliser for the Cobblers, the point was enough to seal the Reds' place in the top six.

Barnsley finished the campaign in sixth place, and they will face Bolton Wanderers in the play-off semi-finals, just as they did last season, with the first leg taking place at Oakwell on Friday night.

2023-24 League One table Team P GD Pts 1 Portsmouth (C) 46 37 97 2 Derby County (P) 46 41 92 3 Bolton Wanderers 46 35 87 4 Peterborough United 46 28 84 5 Oxford United 46 23 77 6 Barnsley 46 18 76 7 Lincoln City 46 25 74 8 Blackpool 46 17 73

However, it remains to be seen who will be in charge for the game after the Tykes' pursuit of Austrian coach Dominik Thalhammer hit a stumbling block.

According to Alan Nixon, Thalhammer signed a proposal to become the next Barnsley manager last week, but they could not announce him due to work permit issues.

Thalhammer is waiting to discover whether he qualifies for a work permit as he has not worked for almost a year since leaving Belgian side Oostende, and should the move collapse, the Reds could reportedly turn their attention to MK Dons head coach Mike Williamson.

Barnsley's interest in Mike Williamson is understandable

It would be a big blow for Barnsley if Thalhammer is not granted a work permit, but it is easy to see why Williamson is seen as a potential alternative.

Williamson began his managerial career with Gateshead in June 2019, and three years later, he led the club to the National League North title.

Gateshead enjoyed a strong first year back in the National League last season, finishing 14th in the table and reaching the final of the FA Trophy, and they were in the play-off places when Williamson departed for MK Dons in October.

Williamson inherited a Dons side sitting 16th in League Two after a run of eight league games without a win that resulted in the sacking of Graham Alexander.

The 40-year-old has completely transformed his side's fortunes, and after a significant upturn in form, they emerged as serious automatic promotion contenders.

The 4-1 home defeat to promotion rivals Mansfield Town earlier this month ended the Dons' top three hopes, but after finishing fourth, they look to be in a strong position heading into the play-offs, where they will face Crawley Town.

Williamson has won 20 of his 36 games in charge of the Dons so far, drawing five and losing 11, giving him an impressive win percentage of 55.6%, but it is not just his results that have caught the eye, and Williamson's attractive, possession-based style of play has won him plenty of admirers.

Of course, there are risks attached to such a brand of football, and the Dons have been vulnerable defensively this season, conceding 68 league goals.

However, Williamson's men are the fifth-highest scorers in the division, having netted an impressive 83 goals, underlining the clear benefits of his approach.

Williamson has shown a lot of potential during the early stages of his managerial career, and at the age of 40, he has room for further development, making him an exciting option for Barnsley if they are unable to appoint Thalhammer.

It seems unlikely that Williamson would leave Stadium MK just days before the play-offs, meaning the Tykes may need to stick with Devaney for their own play-off campaign, but he would surely be tempted to make the move to Oakwell in the summer, and he could be the perfect man to take the club forward.