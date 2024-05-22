Highlights Daniel Stendel will not return as Barnsley manager

Despite Stendel's success with the club previously, he has chosen to stay with his current team Hannover.

Barnsley are still on the hunt for a manager with promotion experience and are considering Paul Cook among potential candidates.

Former Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel will not be returning to Oakwell to become the club’s new manager, as reported by Yorkshire Live.

The Tykes have been looking for a new manager since sacking Neill Collins in April, with only one game remaining in the regular season.

The Yorkshire side secured their place in the League One play-offs on the final day of the season, as a 1-1 draw against Northampton Town was enough.

League One standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 1 Portsmouth(C) 46 37 97 2 Derby County(P) 46 41 92 3 Bolton Wanderers 46 35 87 4 Peterborough 46 28 84 5 Oxford United(P) 46 23 77 6 Barnsley 46 18 76

The club decided to put Martin Devaney in charge of the two games against Bolton Wanderers, but he was unable to get past Ian Evatt’s men.

So, with the club set for another season in League One, the club is on the lookout for a new manager to get them out of the division, and it seems that Stendel won’t be that person.

Daniel Stendel will not be the new Barnsley manager

It was reported earlier last week by Yorkshire Live that Daniel Stendel was open to returning to Oakwell.

It was reported that the German had spoken to the club after having an impressive spell at the club the first time around, as he led Barnsley to automatic promotion to the Championship in the 2018/19 season.

However, a return now doesn’t look like it is going to happen, despite him being a leading contender for the vacancy.

According to Yorkshire Live, Stendel has decided to remain with Hannover’s second team and sign a new three-year contract with the club.

Stendel has been with the German side since 2022, and this season he has won a regional title with them, and they are now preparing for play-off games.

Stendel said, after committing his future to Hannover II, via Yorkshire Live: "I am very satisfied with the past two years. I enjoy coming to the academy every day and am pleased that the collaboration will continue.

"I am still very keen to help shape the development of the academy."

Barnsley need to find a manager with promotion experience

It seems that Barnsley were keen to bring Daniel Stendel back to the club this summer, as he already knows the football club and has experience of promotion.

The latter is what the Tykes need; they need to bring in a manager who has experience of promotion and knows what it takes to get out of the EFL leagues.

That is something that is hard to come by these days, as these types of managers are already in jobs.

But if Barnsley are going to end their time in League One, then they need to make this a priority and not go down the route of appointing a manager with little managerial experience or experience of the EFL.

Barnsley should target Paul Cook as their new manager

There will likely be plenty of names linked to the vacancy at Barnsley now, but one manager the club should be considering is Paul Cook.

The 57-year-old has plenty of managerial experience in the EFL, winning promotions with Chesterfield and Portsmouth.

Cook has been managing Chesterfield for a second time in recent seasons, and he has again led the club to promotion, as they won the National League title this season.

He is someone who looks to play attractive, attacking football, and more importantly, he has experience getting teams promoted, something that is very hard to find.