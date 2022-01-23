Poya Asbaghi makes intriguing Barnsley assessment after latest defeat

Barnsley lost their sixth game in nine as they were beaten 2-1 by Birmingham City on Saturday at St Andrews on Saturday.

The Tykes have not won a league game since November, and are still looking for a first league win since the appointment of Poya Asbaghi as the club’s manager.

That run has left the club bottom of the Championship and eight points from safety with 21 games of the season remaining.

But despite defeat, Asbaghi believes he has seen enough improvements in his players’ recent performances to give him hope of the Reds clawing their way out of trouble at the bottom of the Championship table.

He told The Yorkshire Post: “We have to keep believing and keep doing what we’re doing out on the pitch.

“Losing this way is a bigger disappointment because we felt like we could turn this game round. But for the future process, it gives us more confidence that we came here and create that number of chances.

“Today was a game in which our overall performance was pretty good. We created a lot of chances today and more chances than we have done in other games combined.”

Although Asbaghi praised his side, he did recognise the frustration at not getting any points, as he added: “You can lose in different ways. You can come here and have nothing to say or you can lose like we did today.

“Birmingham created chances, especially in the first half, but overall I think we created more than them. But it’s the result that counts and, of course, Birmingham take the points.”

Barnsley are next in action on Tuesday night, when they make the trip to The City Ground to face in-form Nottingham Forest.

The Verdict

It’s a worrying time for Barnsley and Asbaghi. This season has been a disaster for the Tykes and the failure to address departures of key individuals in the summer could set the club back years.

Dane Murphy, Valerien Ismael, Alex Mowatt and Daryl Dike all departing in the summer has proved to be the the worst case scenario for Barnsley, with the Tykes missing some big influences both on and off the pitch compared to this time last year..

However, under Asbaghi, there has been some progress but given they are still without a win under him in the league, time is running out for Barnsley to turn their season around.