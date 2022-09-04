Barnsley manager Michael Duff makes Sheffield Wednesday promotion prediction

Barnsley manager Michael Duff has claimed that he thinks Sheffield Wednesday will still finish in the top two despite picking up the three points at Hillsborough on Saturday.

Duff’s side picked up a 2-0 win over their Yorkshire rivals where they dominated for large spells.

The win meant Barnsley climbed to 10th place in League One leaving Duff pleased with a ‘complete away performance’.

However, that didn’t stop him from praise his opponents with the former Cheltenham manager saying to the media after the game: “I thought we were very good and worthy of the win. Coming here and keeping a clean sheet is no mean feat, especially when you look at the players they are bringing on.

“A lot of people have written this group off for lots of different reasons but I think they have proved that, without being world-beaters, we can compete with the best.

“I would be very surprised if Wednesday don’t finish in the top two.”

The defeat means Sheffield Wednesday are 4th, four points behind leaders Ipswich with the defeat leaving a sour taste in the mouth of manager Darren Moore.

The Owls boss admitted that his team were not at it in what was their first defeat in 14 home games.

The Verdict

It’s high praise from a talented manager in Michael Duff who knows the league incredibly well after his spell with Cheltenham prior to becoming Barnsley boss.

However, many Wednesday supporters and Moore himself will gladly swap the praise if it meant his side came away from the derby with something.

However, that wasn’t the case. Duff is on the right lines with his assessment of the Owls but it does take more than having a quality squad to win you promotion from League One.

Games like this where Wednesday aren’t at the races are the type of performances where you look back on at the end of the season and think ‘that may have cost us’ and it’s the type of performance that Moore will need to eradicate quickly.