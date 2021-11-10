Barnsley manager hunt latest: Alex Neil, Michael Flynn, Joe Laumann, Hannes Wolf

Barnsley are facing a crucial period during the international break where they will be needing to finally resolve their managerial situation and find a replacement for Markus Schopp.

The Tykes find themselves in a perilous position in the Championship entering into the final international break before the New Year. They are currently sat second from bottom and are now four points adrift of safety following their damaging defeat against fellow strugglers Hull City at Oakwell.

There have been plenty of rumours surfacing about which manager Barnsley could turn to following their decision to relieve Schopp from his duties after a dismal start to the season for the Tykes.

The likes Alex Neil, Michael Flynn, Joeseph Laumann and Hannes Wolf have all been amongst the names to be linked with the job as the club contemplates this huge decision.

However, at this stage, Barnsley have not yet made an appointment or got their managerial hunt to a place where there can be certainty over which of those four candidates could emerge as the next manager at Oakwell.

With that in mind, we take a look at the latest news concerning Barnsley’s managerial hunt amid their interest in the four aforementioned candidates…

Alex Neil emerged as a potential candidate for the Barnsley job early on. That came with reports suggesting that he was under consideration for the position alongside the likes of Chris Wilder and Mick McCarthy.

However, a recent report from the Yorkshire Post has suggested that the Tykes could once again appoint a foreign manager, so it seems Neil’s chances have taken a hit.

That also affects the possibility of former Newport County manager Michael Flynn landing the role, with him having also emerged recently as a potential option for the Tykes to consider by way of replacing Schopp.

That comes with the Yorkshire Post’s latest update adding that despite having a number of candidates at home and abroad interested, it is highly likely they will make another appointment from abroad.

It has also been reported that caretaker head coach Joseph Lauman has seen his chances of landing the job on a permanent basis be hit following the Tykes’ poor display at Oakwell at the weekend against their relegation rivals Hull as they fell to a damaging 2-0 defeat.

Hannes Wolf has also once again been linked with a potential move to Barnsley as they weigh up their managerial options. The update about their next manager likely to be coming from abroad once again provides a boost to his chances of landing the role.

It has been reported by Barnsley Chronicle reporter Doug O’Kane that the Tykes are aiming to have an appointment wrapped up by the end of the week so they will have time to prepare for their next fixture against Fulham.