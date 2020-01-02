Barnsley man opens up on the much-discussed challenge they face tonight

Barnsley midfielder Alex Mowatt says he is looking forward to the challenge of facing Wayne Rooney when the Tykes come up against Derby County on Thursday night.

Rooney is expected to make his debut for the Rams in the clash at Pride Park, after finalising his move to Derby following the start of the January transfer window on New Year’s Day.

Looking ahead to the prospect of facing Manchester United and England’s all-time top scorer in the second-tier of English football, Mowatt told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “It’s a bit crazy to be playing against Wayne Rooney in the Championship, but it will be nice to challenge yourself against the best.”

Assessing the impact he expects Rooney to have on his new side, the Barnsley man continued: “It will give them a massive boost, playing with a top player; he will improve their team massively and improve everyone around him, so you’ve got to look at them as a better side with him in there.”

For their part, Barnsley go into the game off the back of a run that has seen them lose just one of their last seven games, a run which has lifted them off the bottom of the Championship table, and to within touching distance of safety.

Discussing the chance of survival that that run has given his side, and the importance of maintaining that form against the Rams, Mowatt said: “We have gone on a run and closed the gap, There is quite a lot of teams on those sorts of points you can look at, so we want to drag as many teams in as possible.

“We want to drag other teams in with us and climb the table, so we need to keep playing consistently and picking up points.”

The Verdict

I actually think this could be a really good time for Barnsley to play Derby.

All the attention and expectation will inevitably to be on Derby as a result of the Rooney factor, and that could lift some of the pressure off the Tykes, allowing them to go out and play just the way they want in order to pick up another positive result.

Indeed, Struber’s side should be full of confidence going into this one following that recent, and Derby may yet be there for the taking, when you consider their victory over Charlton in their final game of 2019 was their first win in eight attempts.

If they Barnsley are able to do that, then it will be yet another boost to their hopes of survival this season, in terms of both points on the board and the belief it ought to give them going forward.