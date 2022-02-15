Barnsley man makes transfer admission

Barnsley’s Claudio Gomes has told the Barnsley Chronicle that he believes Domingos Quina is a very good signing for the Tykes.

The Portuguese playmaker signed for the Sky Bet Championship strugglers on loan from Watford in January and will be looking to get his season back on track at Oakwell after being frozen out by Fulham earlier this season.

In all Quina played just two league games for Fulham but has already started three for Barnsley and has one goal to his name already.

Now Gomes has opened up on the signing of his new teammate as he made the following comments recently:

“He is a really good player in the midfield. He has good vision of football and on Saturday he did a really good game and scored. I am happy for him and he needs to keep going in this way.”

Quina has largely failed to settle at Watford since joining the Hornets from West Ham and has since been shipped out on loan to the likes of Granada, Fulham and now Barnsley.

He will now be aiming to make a strong impact during his time in Yorkshire.

The Verdict

This is a good move for Quina on paper and he has already started well by scoring his first goal for his new side.

Playing regularly will be key for him if he is to have any type of future with Watford in the long run.

He is now playing under a manager that trusts in his ability and he is a player that is versatile enough to occupy several midfield options.

Fulham treated him terribly and now he has a chance to make this a campaign to remember by helping Barnsley to remain in the Championship against all the odds that are stacked against them at present.