Barnsley man makes admission over his future

Barnsley youngster Jack Aitchison has admitted to the club’s official website that he is eyeing a role in the first team next season.

The 21-year-old centre forward is currently out on loan in Sky Bet League Two with Forest Green Rovers and is looking to make a lasting impact in the fourth tier before he makes his return to Oakwell next summer.

Aitchison has six goals and five assists to his name in 37 appearances across all competitions for the Green Devils this term and is certainly making a good impression away from his parent club.

Now the forward has admitted that he wants to try and make the grade at first team level with Barnsley upon his return later this year:

“Being young still, it’s very good (loan at Forest Green) and it will stand me in good stead for coming back to Barnsley. I’m always learning and improving, and I feel like I’ve done a lot of that since coming here. Hopefully, next season I can come in and play a part and hopefully be trusted.”

The Scotsman is yet to have featured for the Yorkshire outfit since joining the club from Celtic back in October 2020.

He has a contract at Oakwell which expires in the summer of 2023.

The Verdict

Aitchison is certainly takin g his opportunity in his stride away from Barnsley but the main question remains – will he make the grade at Oakwell in the long run?

He has been with the club for over a year and still hasn’t been given his chance, so he is sure to be frustrated by that fact.

Loan spells offer him a chance to really show what he can do but at the end of the day it’ll all come down to what the Tykes want to do with him when he comes back.

The near constant changes in the dugout certainly haven’t helped his cause, so it will be interesting to see what Poya Asbaghi has planned for him in the summer (if he is still in charge).