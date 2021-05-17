Barnsley man linked with EFL managerial move as play-offs loom

Barnsley assistant manager Adam Murray has been linked with the vacant Barrow job, with a report from Football Insider confirming that the 39-year-old is the leading candidate to takeover at Holker Street.

The news comes after the Sky Bet League Two club’s caretaker boss Rob Kelly announced last week that he doesn’t want to be considered for the permanent role after keeping the Bluebirds in the fourth division.

Now it appears that the Barnsley number two is in the driving seat to takeover as the club’s new boss, with it yet being unclear as to whether the Tykes would stand in his way or not.

Murray has been with the club since 2018 and started in the position of under-18s manager before taking charge as caretaker manager on two separate occasions following the departures of Gerhard Struber and Daniel Stendel respectively.

He now assists Valérien Ismaël at Oakwell and is sure to be fully focused on the task in hand with his current side as they prepare to face Swansea City in the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi finals.

The Birmingham born coach has a current contract with the Yorkshire based outfit until the summer of 2023.

The Verdict

I think this would be a great move for Murray as Barrow have shown that they have a tendency to put faith in young coaches as their manager.

As seen with the case of Ian Evatt at Holker Street, the club can be the making of people and push them on to go on to bigger and better things.

This speculation hasn’t come at an ideal time for Barnsley however as they are currently preparing for their semi final this evening and the hope will be that it won’t disrupt their preparations too much.

Besides, any move for Murray is likely to take place once the play-offs have been negotiated, which means that he will be fully focused on the task in hand with the Tykes for the time being.