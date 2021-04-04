Barnsley man facing key off-field decision amid Southampton links

Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles is starting to attract plenty of attention from different agencies as his contract with his current agent runs down in the summer, according to The Sun on Sunday (04/04, page 61).

Styles has been enjoying an impressive campaign with the Tykes in the Championship and he has been one of their key performers during the run that has taken them into the play-off places over the last few months. The 21-year-old has managed to register four goals and two assists in his 35 league appearances so far and is also averaging 0.9 shots and 0.8 key passes per game (Sofascore).

The 21-year-old has already previously been linked with a potential move away from Barnsley in the summer transfer window, with Premier League Southampton having been credited with a potential interest in Styles. That means that should the Tykes miss out on promotion to the top-flight this term, they might have to brace themselves for interest in him.

According to The Sun on Sunday (04/04/21, p. 61), Styles’ current contract running down with his agency has caused a scramble for his signature from other agencies. That comes amongst the potential for him to be a sort after player in the transfer market when it reopens in the summer, and agencies are wanting to get a potential piece of 21-year-old should a move materialise.

The verdict

Given Styles’ current contract situation with his agency, it is no surprise that a number of other agencies would be interested in picking him up ahead of the summer. The 21-year-old is one of several bright young talented prospects that the Tykes have within their squad that could become of interest to sides in the top-flight were they to miss out on promotion.

Styles has shown he has the potential to play at a higher level than the Championship, and his age makes him a very attractive purchase for clubs in the Premier League with him having a potentially very high ceiling. That means that Barnsley might need to go up to be assured of convincing him that Oakwell remains the right place for his development.

Depending on where Styles ends up in terms of a new agency representing him, it could play a part in how much he is wanting to move on in the summer. Although, even if he does not leave in the forthcoming window there will likely be plenty of chances for transfer interest to materialise from clubs during the next few years.