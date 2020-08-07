Barnsley man emerges as transfer target of Championship rival

Barnsley forward Jacob Brown is attracting the interest of Brentford this summer, with the Bees viewing the player as someone who could potentially replace Premier League-bound Ollie Watkins.

Of course, Watkins hasn’t left Griffin Park yet, but it’s widely expected he will do after Thomas Frank’s side lost out to Fulham in the play-off final on Tuesday evening.

As per Football Insider, in the event of Watkins leaving Brentford, the club have identified Brown as someone who could come in and replace their 26-goal striker.

Brown is 22 now and has been with the Tykes his entire senior career. There was a loan spell with Chesterfield in 2018, but the bulk of his 95 senior appearances have come with the Oakwell club.

In the Championship last season, Brown played 40 times for Barnsley, who dramatically avoided relegation to League One on the final day of the season.

The forward struck three goals and registered nine assists in those appearances, showing heaps of versatility under Struber; capable of playing from the flank, but also through the middle and as a central striker.

The Verdict

When you look at Brown, he isn’t in Watkins’ league at this moment in time, but it is easy to see why Brentford can make a case for him becoming the next Ollie Watkins.

Brown has 12-goal contributions to his name in 2019/20, but that’s in a struggling side and if you look at Watkins’ career, he posted similar numbers early on in the Championship.

He’s got tactical flexibility and there’s certainly something there to suggest he might be able to step into Watkins’ shoes, should he leave Brentford.

