Barnsley make permanent transfer move for EFL forward

Barnsley are looking to strengthen their attacking unit by making an offer for Salford City striker Brandon Thomas-Asante, Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas has claimed.

Tykes boss Michael Duff has been keen to add players to his front-line this summer, with James Norwood and Slobodan Tedic already arriving at Oakwell.

Duff is now looking to add to his collection with Thomas-Asante, who has been in fine form for the Ammies this season in League Two, scoring four goals and assisting a further two in six appearances, as well as scoring against Bolton Wanderers in the Carabao Cup.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Barnsley midfielders play for currently?

1 of 26 Alex Mowatt? Huddersfield Middlesbrough Norwich Sheffield United

The 23-year-old’s hot start to the campaign comes after a 13-goal haul in 2021-22 in all competitions, but with less than one year remaining on his contract, Thomas-Asante is now attracting interest.

Thomas has reported that a bid has already been submitted for the versatile forward, who can also play out wide and as a number 10, with no news on whether or not it has been rejected or accepted as of yet.

The Verdict

With Barnsley cashing in on the likes of Carlton Morris and Cauley Woodrow this summer, and with potentially more sales to come, there’s potentially money to spend for Michael Duff should he need to.

The Tykes have not spent a transfer fee this summer so far so it would represent somewhat of a change, but Thomas-Asante could be the kind of player that is worth splashing the cash on.

Thomas-Asante’s first real goalscoring season came last year in a campaign which he split by playing on both the right flank and through the middle, but as a central striker right now for Salford he is flourishing.

Whilst Barnsley aren’t desperate for another striker in terms of quantity, with Tedic and Devante Cole both coming off the bench against Ipswich, something different is perhaps needed, and the pace and dribbling abilities Thomas-Asante has could prove to be rather useful.