Barnsley looking to strike transfer agreement for 23-year-old ahead of 11pm deadline

Barnsley are attempting to bring Tom Pearce to the club ahead of the 11pm transfer deadline, according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

It was reported yesterday by Football Insider that the Tykes had submitted a six-figure offer for the 23-year-old ex-Leeds left-back, who played 23 League One matches for the Latics during the 2020-21 campaign.

Football League World’s understanding was that the Yorkshire side were set to walk away from a deal yesterday, but the stance at Oakwell has seemingly shifted again.

Callum Styles has reverted to being a left-wing-back after starting the campaign in the centre of midfield and Markus Schopp has seemingly identified Pearce as competition for the 21-year-old on the left.

20 quiz questions about Barnsley’s 2021/22 season so far – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 Cardiff 1-1 Barnsley: Who equalised for Barnsley in the opening day tie in Wales? Callum Styles Cauley Woodrow Josh Benson Toby Sibbick

And the revelation comes at the same time that Wigan have confirmed a transfer deal to bring free agent left-back Joe Bennett to the club, having previously been at Cardiff.

Nixon has reported that Wigan rate Pearce at around the £400,000 mark and it remains to be seen as to whether a deal can be struck before the window closes.

The Verdict

You’d think that Barnsley have enough at left-wing-back to get by but seemingly not.

Ben Williams could be seen as cover to Styles going forward and Clarke Oduor can also be used there, but Schopp seemingly sees the Kenyan as a forward instead of a wing-back.

Pearce played seven times in the Championship for Leeds between 2017 and 2019 and at times for the Latics last season he looked like he could easily make the step back up to the second tier.

He is very attack-minded so it’s no surprise that a club like Barnsley with their system is showing interest – it just depends on whether a deal can be closed before the window slams shut.