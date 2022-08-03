Barnsley looking to strike Manchester City transfer agreement

League One side Barnsley are eyeing up a loan move for Manchester City striker Slobodan Tedic, according to the Barnsley Chronicle.

The Tykes have good relations with the Premier League champions, with current CEO Khaled El-Ahmad arriving last September from the City Group, whilst young Frenchman Claudio Gomes signed last season on a loan deal, subsequently making 31 Championship appearances.

Michael Duff is now set to try and use those links to bring Serbian forward Tedic to Oakwell, with the former Northern Ireland international lacking depth in the final third.

Tedic arrived at City in 2020 from Čukarički in Serbia, having scored eight times in 57 league appearances as a teenager in his native country.

The 22-year-old has since had loan stints back at Čukarički and the last two years have been spent in the Netherlands at PEC Zwolle, although the six foot three inch forward failed to find the back of the net last season in 23 Eredivisie appearances.

It has been reported that Tedic has already been with the club this week in order to finalise a loan deal, but it is not thought to be at the completion stage just yet.

The Verdict

Michael Duff’s attacking options are pretty sparse right now, with more needed if he’s going to persist with a two-striker system.

Jack Aitchson and Devante Cole got the nod against Plymouth Argyle, and whilst James Norwood has arrived this summer and came off the bench at Home Park, Duff needs to add another option at the very least.

Whilst Tedic having a goalless season with PEC Zwolle in 2021-22 isn’t very exciting on paper, the Eredivisie is a higher standard of competition than League One overall.

Therefore, it may do Tedic the world of good to finally ply his trade in England and considering he is a physical presence, he should have no problems battling with third tier defenders, should a deal be completed.