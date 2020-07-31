Barnsley linked with move for former Rangers and Celtic midfielder

Barnsley are said to be leading the race to sign former Celtic youngster Liam Burt according to the Daily Record.

Burt left the Bhoys last month midway through his contract, and he’s clearly got his eye on a move to the Championship in the near future.

He has also been on the books with Rangers in the past, and made his first-team debut against Raith Rovers whilst under the management of Mark Warburton.

But he found opportunities hard to come by in the senior squad at Celtic, which resulted in him leaving the club earlier this year due to a lack of game time.

A move to Barnsley could be a tempting proposition for Burt as well, with Gerhard Struber already showing that he is willing to give younger players a chance to prove themselves in senior football.

The Tykes sealed their status as a Championship club for another season in dramatic circumstances, as they beat promotion-chasing Brentford at Griffin Park with a goal in the final minute of the 2019/20 campaign.

Do you remember which clubs Barnsley signed these players from? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 15 Who did Barnsley sign Mike Bahre from in 2019? Werder Bremen Wolfsburg Hannover 96 Bayer Leverkusen

The Verdict:

I think this would be the right move for both parties involved.

Burt will be eager to showcase his talent in senior football, and a move to Barnsley could present him with the perfect opportunity to do just that.

Burt has made three senior appearances for Rangers earlier in his career though, which show that he’s clearly got something about him.

Adding depth to the Barnsley squad is never a bad thing, and I think he could become a really good player under the management of Gerhard Struber.