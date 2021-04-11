Barnsley lining up six-figure swoop for League One playmaker

Barnsley are lining up a six-figure move for Swindon Town playmaker Jack Payne, according to The Sun on Sunday (11/04, page 67).

Payne joined Swindon on a permanent deal from Lincoln City in the summer, and has since established himself as a key player for the Robins as they look to stay in League One.

The 26-year-old has scored four goals in 37 League One appearances, chipping in with four assists and contributing to nine goals across all competitions.

The midfielder is out of contract at the County Ground at the end of next season, though, and Swindon may look to cash in this summer.

According to The Sun on Sunday (11/04, page 61), Barnsley are weighing up a six-figure move for Payne, who is reportedly valued at a price of around £300,000.

Barnsley could well be a Premier League club next season with the Tykes continuing to cement their place in the Championship play-off places.

The Verdict

This could be a decent signing if they stay in the Championship.

Payne has been really impressive at Oxford, Blackburn and Bradford in recent seasons, and he’s had another strong campaign in League One despite Swindon’s struggles.

He deserves a step up to the Championship, but I’d actually question whether he’s good enough to be a regular starter for Barnsley.

He’s a natural number 10, too, so I struggle to see where he would fit into Valerien Ismael’s side in all honesty. For £300k, though, it could be worth a punt.