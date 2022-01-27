Barnsley lining up move for attacker before January transfer deadline day

Barnsley are in the market for an attacking player ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline.

Come January 31, clubs will no longer be able to recruit new signings again until the Summer, making the next few days crucial in every clubs’ season.

However, Barnsley are looking to bring in a new signing in the next few days, with an attacking midfielder earmarked as the number one priority for the side.

According to Andy Giddings on Twitter, the club are hoping to bring in an unnamed player based in Europe.

Barnsley are also in discussions over the exit of Toby Sibbick, who was left out of the squad for the game against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, which the Tykes lost 3-0.

Poya Asbaghi’s side are still fighting for their Championship survival. The club are currently bottom of the table.

Barnsley haven’t won since November 3, making it a 10 game streak without taking victory.

Their next opponents are third place Bournemouth, who come to Oakwell on January 29.

The Verdict

Barnsley will need a miraculous run of form to stave off the threat of relegation to League One.

That is a serious fall from grace after making the play-offs last season.

However, new signings should still be made in an attempt to turn things around. At the very least, they should already be planning for the potential season in the third division.

A playmaker would be a good addition, to give the team something extra in attack as they could use another source of chance creation in the side.