Barnsley, Leeds and Leicester highlighted as suitors for £10m-rated Nottingham Forest player

Nottingham Forest 20-year-old Brennan Johnson has caught the attention of Brentford, Barnsley, Leeds United, and Leicester City, according to The Athletic.

The Reds academy product dazzled while out on loan with Lincoln City last season – scoring 13 goals and providing 14 assists as he helped Michael Appleton’s side reach the League One play-off final.

The City Ground faithful will no doubt be hoping to see the Wales international rejoin Chris Hughton’s senior side for the 2021/22 campaign but it seems there are other clubs keen to add him to their squads this summer.

The Athletic has reported that varying degrees of interest has been shown in Johnson by Brentford, Barnsley, Leeds, and Leicester.

It is understood that it will take an offer in the region of £10 million to prize him away from Forest this summer.

The 20-year-old penned a new long-term deal with Forest back in September 2019, which is thought to expire at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, meaning that the Reds can stand strong should the interest turn into concrete offers in the current window.

The Verdict

Given his brilliance for Lincoln last term, it’s no real surprise that a raft of clubs have shown an interest in the Forest playmaker.

Whether these links will lead to action, however, remains to be seen.

The £10 million price tag suggests that the Tykes are unlikely to be able to afford a deal, while ahead of their first season in the Premier League Brentford may feel that money is better spent elsewhere.

Leeds and Leicester, on the other hand, may feel that splashing that sort of cash on a player with Johnson’s potential is a worthwhile investment.

The 20-year-old has made eight senior appearances for the Reds so far, all coming in the 2018/19 campaign, but that tally is likely to rise significantly this term as long as he remains at the City Ground.