Highlights Glover failed to deliver at Barnsley, scoring zero goals in 12 appearances during a tough season for the club.

Despite this setback, Glover found success after leaving Barnsley, with notable achievements at other clubs in his career.

Barnsley were right to have high hopes for Glover, given his background with Nottingham Forest, but unfortunately, it didn't work out as planned.

Barnsley had high hopes for the loan signing of Lee Glover in 1990 from Brian Clough's Nottingham Forest but the move did not quite turn out how they had hoped it would.

Glover was a graduate of the famous Nottingham Forest Academy that produced club legends Des Walker and Viv Anderson who both went on to win silverware with the club and were later voted in the club's 'Greatest 11' by season ticket holders in 2016.

The forward, originally from Kettering, was known for his hold-up play and eye for goals and had gained many plaudits throughout his youth career in Nottinghamshire.

Clough introduced Glover into the Forest first team in the 1897/88 season when the club were competing for the First Division title but ultimately failed by 17 points to Liverpool.

The forward played the following season when the team once again finished 3rd in the league but enjoyed a League Cup Final victory against Luton Town. Glover did not feature in the final but was named among the subs.

A move to Leicester City followed in 1989/90 in a bid to aid his development. Glover managed only one second division goal in five games for the Foxes before being recalled halfway through the season and sent to Barnsley.

Lee Glover failed at Barnsley

Barnsley were enduring a torrid season in Division Two and after 25 matches played in the 1989/90 season, they were two places from the bottom of the table and in the relegation zone.

One of the biggest issues for the Tykes was their goalscoring. They had scored only 27 times in the league, which was the second-worst record of any team, beating only last-placed Stoke City.

With lack of goals a glaring issue at Oakwell Stadium, manager Melvyn Machin looked to address that issue in the January transfer window with the loan signing of a then 19-year-old Glover.

He arrived too much excitement given his top-division pedigree and was hailed by most fans as the man who would turn the Yorkshire club's nightmare season around.

Unfortunately for Machin, Glover was not his man in front of goal. He appeared only 12 times in all competitions for the Tykes and failed to find the net once.

Barnsley managed to rally themselves and stave off relegation, finishing six points clear of the zone in 19th place, but that was in no part down to Glover, who failed on his promise.

Despite his two disastrous loan moves in the 1989/90 season, Glover found himself back in contention at the City Ground the following season and even partnered Nigel Clough upfront in the 1991 FA Cup final loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

Lee Glover found success after leaving Barnsley

After spending seven seasons at Forest, where he scored 14 goals in 105 appearances, Glover made a permanent move away from the club to sign with Port Vale in the First Division.

Glover joined Rotherham United in August 1996, and he found form in the 1997/98 Third Division, where he scored 18 goals in 42 games, finishing as his club's top goalscorer.

Moves to Macclesfield Town, Mansfield Town, Burton Albion, Corby Town, and Grantham Town followed before the former Scotland youth international finally called time on his career.

Barnsley rightfully had high hopes for Glover, who was part of a Forest side who were competing at the summit of the First Division when they signed him on a loan deal.

Despite his promise, it wasn't to be for the forward at Oakwell Stadium. Glover went on to show why there was so much excitement surrounding his signing with an excellent career in the Football League following his departure from the Tykes.