Barnsley launch raid in bid to beat Spurs to EFL signing

Barnsley have launched a bid to sign young Wigan Athletic attacker Kyle Joseph as they aim to beat Tottenham to the signing.

The Tykes are having a decent season in the Championship this year but there is always room for growth and, naturally, they’ll be looking at this window to try and strengthen any play-off challenge they can potentially put together.

Indeed, it sounds as though they’d like to bring in a striker by the end of the month and young Wigan forward Joseph is seemingly fitting the bill.

Andy Giddings is offering this update on Twitter this afternoon:

#barnsleyfc VI said at his press conf today that he wants a striker. Understand a 'substantial' offer has been made to #WAFC for Kyle Joseph, who's attracting interest from several clubs. Understand Reds chasing a number of options. — Andy Giddings (@Gids1980) January 21, 2021

As per The Mirror, Tottenham are among the sides keen on signing the Wigan talent with the Latics obviously in administration and holding out for a fee, knowing that at some point they will have to sell.

It sounds as though Barnsley are trying to steal a march in the race, however, with them making a bid.

The Verdict

Barnsley’s upper hand could well be that they can offer Joseph a quicker path to first-team football than the likes of Spurs.

He’s a good young player but he’s not budging Harry Kane out of the Tottenham team, whilst at Barnsley there appears an opening.

The Tykes have made their move, then, so let’s see how this develops.