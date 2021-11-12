Barnsley latest news: New manager update, Forward wanted by EFL club, Non-league player eyed by Tykes

It’s all change at Barnsley right now thanks to the departure of Markus Schopp last week from his role as head coach of the Tykes.

The Austrian lasted just 15 league matches in charge of the Yorkshire club before being sacked, leaving them in 23rd position with only Derby County on a points deduction behind them.

Valerien Ismael’s former assistant Joseph Laumann had an instant impact with a 2-1 win over the Rams but then he was brought back down to earth with a 2-0 loss at home to Hull City.

That result has probably delivered the German a blow to his chances of landing the head coach role on a full-time basis and there’s yet to be an appointment to replace Schopp in the dugout.

Let’s look at the latest on that and other goings on at the club this week.

Timeframe emerges for Tykes appointment

Barnsley are hoping to have their new head coach installed by the time they face Fulham next Saturday afternoon, per the Barnsley Chronicle.

And a British replacement for Schopp has not been totally ruled out by the club as their search for a new man is set to enter the third week.

Michael Flynn is understood to be admired by the club but it’s still most likely that it will be an overseas candidate that will take the reins, just like every other manager that has been appointed by Chien Lee and the Pacific Media Group.

Forward wanted permanently by League Two side

George Miller has been at Barnsley since 2019 after joining from Middlesbrough but he’s never really had a chance to figure in the first-team at Oakwell, playing just six times in the league.

After loan spells at Bradford and Scunthorpe in recent times failed to bring goals, Miller headed to Walsall this season under former Premier League player Matty Taylor and has been prolific, scoring seven times in 10 appearances.

He is a player that is wanted on a permanent basis at the Banks’ Stadium, with club chairman Leigh Pomlett saying that a deal is a possibility if they can find the funds.

Barnsley in hunt for non-league defender

As per a Football League World exclusive, Barnsley are one of a number of northern teams looking at non-league defender Doug Tharme.

The 22-year-old is currently plying his trade at Southport in the National League North and has made 10 appearances at both centre-back and right-back for the Sandgrounders this season.

He could represent a cheap punt for the Tykes but the likes of Blackburn, Bolton and Wigan are all also interested in the ex-Wrexham man.