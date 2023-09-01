Highlights Barnsley want to sign Sam Cosgrove on loan.

League One side Barnsley are attempting to secure a loan deal for Birmingham City striker Sam Cosgrove, according to Alan Nixon.

Cosgrove's future has been uncertain all summer, with the player impressing at times at Plymouth Argyle but potentially not doing enough to be a key part of John Eustace's plans for the long term.

Scoring eight times in 33 league appearances of the Pilgrims last season and playing a part in their promotion to the Championship, he can be pleased with his time at Home Park.

But he is yet to make a single league appearance for Blues this term, with his only appearances of the campaign so far coming in the Carabao Cup.

With this and the recent arrival of Jay Stansfield, you feel there's a chance Cosgrove could depart St Andrew's before the 11pm deadline tonight.

What is Sam Cosgrove's stance on Barnsley move?

Cosgrove is reportedly open to joining the Tykes and this isn't a surprise considering he isn't winning too much game time at Birmingham.

Although he will want to prove his worth in the second tier, it's clear he needs to kickstart his career elsewhere because his time at St Andrew's just hasn't worked out.

There were high hopes for him when he first arrived in the Midlands - but he hasn't done enough to suggest that he should be a key part of Eustace's team.

He could win a lot more game time at Oakwell - and the Tykes are likely to give him the opportunity to shine considering he played a part in Plymouth's promotion last season.

Sam Cosgrove rejects Charlton Athletic

Nixon also believes the Birmingham man turned down a move to The Valley earlier this week.

With Dean Holden being sacked on Sunday, it comes as no shock that he turned down a switch to the English capital because he wouldn't have known whether the next manager would have played him regularly.

Quite frankly, the Addicks shouldn't have sacked Holden without having a replacement lined up straight away and they may feel the effects of that during the latter stages of the transfer window with the third-tier outfit arguably needing to bring more players in before the deadline, especially if some of their current first-teamers depart.

Should Barnsley sign Sam Cosgrove?

With James Norwood and Slobodan Tedic leaving the club this summer, there's probably room for another forward to come in and Cosgrove would be a good addition.

Not only has he proved his worth in the third tier before, but he could also be a reasonably cheap option for the Yorkshire outfit.

He will have a point to prove as well. Although he did well at Plymouth, he will be keen to show Eustace why he shouldn't have let him go, if he does end up making a temporary switch to Oakwell.

The 26-year-old has recently been training with some top-quality Championship footballers in recent times too - and that will have only helped his development despite his lack of game time at St Andrew's this term.

This is a low-risk signing that could have big rewards for Neill Collins' side.