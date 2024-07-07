Barnsley are interested in signing Fleetwood Town striker Ronan Coughlan this summer.

That is according to journalist Alan Nixon's post on Patreon, who has also revealed that Coughlan's price-tag at the Cod Army is around the £500,000 mark.

And the Tykes are facing competition in the transfer race for the Irish striker, who is keen to remain in the third tier following Fleetwood's relegation last season.

The Oakwell outfit will be keen to add a new striker to their ranks following the departure of Devante Cole, who was the club's top scorer last campaign, scoring 18 League One goals, a tally bettered only by Colby Bishop, who won the title with Portsmouth and golden boot winner Alfie May.

After landing a play-off spot last campaign but narrowly missing out in the semi-final stages to Bolton Wanderers, the Tykes will be looking to finish in the top six of League One for the third consecutive season.

It is therefore vital that new manager Darrell Clarke is able to find an adequate replacement for the prolific Cole, whose goals helped secure a play-off place last time out.

Coughlan could prove to be the answer, and even a potential bargain at the touted £500,000 if the Irishman is able to come close to replicating his goal return for former club Waterford.

The 28-year-old scored a ridiculous tally of 35 goals in 32 appearances in the the Irish second tier in 2023, a feat which earned him a move to the English game, although he wasn't able to replicate that in half a season with Fleetwood.

Ronan Coughlan 2023/24 League One stats as per FotMob Appearances 13 Starts 9 Minutes played 736 Goals 2 Assists 1

Barnsley could also benefit from the fact that Coughlan already has League One experience under his belt, and supporters shouldn't be too worried by the fact that he only managed two goals for Fleetwood during the second half of last season as he was adjusting to a new division while plying his trade for a side who were eventually relegated.

If Coughlan can re-establish his best form, the Tykes could be in with a serious shout of automatic promotion, should they manage to secure his services amid unnamed competition.

Ronan Coughlan departure would be damaging for Fleetwood

The Cod Army's rise through the leagues in years gone by has been impressive, but after 10 consecutive seasons in League One, the Fylde coast outfit have been relegated back to League Two.

Charlie Adam's side will be keen to earn promotion back to the third tier at the first time of asking, and Coughlan's eye for goal could be a major asset for them as they strive to regain their League One status.

The club will not want to let their man go just six months after signing him, but it could prove difficult to stave off interest from the likes of the Tykes, who have loftier ambitions with Championship football in mind, while the Irishman himself would want to continue his journey in the third tier.

However, the Cod Army could still prove to be a very strong outfit in League Two even without Coughlan, while the likes of Promise Omochere may be clinical in the fourth tier.

Interest in Coughlan presents the Lancashire side with the opportunity to cash in, which could also help their desired 2024/25 promotion push to strengthen in multiple areas of the pitch at Highbury.