Barnsley hit by significant setback in winger pursuit

Barnsley have seen an offer of £400,000 for winger Jonathan Lewis turned down by MLS side Colorado Rapids, as per Football Insider.

The winger has earned a reputation over in the States for quick direct play and an eye for goal and that could lend itself to Barnsley’s approach.

Gerhard Struber likes his teams to play with energy and enthusiasm – something that eventually got them to safety in the most dramatic fashion in the Championship last season.

Indeed, they’ll now be looking to build on that and get themselves up the league table but it looks as though it’s back to the drawing board if they want to sign Lewis.

The Verdict

Barnsley won’t have masses of cash to use this summer but they do have stability and will be looking to use that to their advantage in the market.

They’ve got some decent players that will have learned a great deal from last season and if they can kick on and the club can add this summer, 20/21 could be a decent year.

Lewis, though, is a player that they are not close to getting just yet after this bid was knocked back, and it remains to be seen if the Tykes will go again and make a fresh attempt at bringing him to Oakwell.