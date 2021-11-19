Barnsley join Premier League outfit in transfer battle for Plymouth Argyle man

Barnsley and Burnley are among a dozen clubs who are interested in Plymouth’s Panutche Camara ahead of the January transfer window.

Ryan Lowe’s men have been one of the stories of the season in League One, with the Pilgrims playing some excellent football in the first third of the campaign to currently lead the way in the third tier.

And, Camara has been key to that, featuring in 17 games, impressing with his energy in the middle of the park and his ability on the ball.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise to see that clubs higher up are circling, with Football Insider claiming that 12 clubs are keeping tabs on the 24-year-old, including the Tykes and Sean Dyche’s side.

Given his contract situation, with Camara having entered the final year of his deal at Home Park, the upcoming winter window presents Plymouth with their last chance of getting a fee for the former Crawley man.

However, they will still hope that fresh terms can be agreed, with Camara’s immediate focus sure to be on ensuring the Pilgrims’ fine form continues.

The verdict

There are plenty of talented players at Plymouth, which is why they currently lead the way in League One, and Camara certainly falls into that category.

He has been influential for the team this season, and he showed his quality once again in the week as they beat Sheffield Wednesday to progress in the cup.

His contract puts the club in a difficult position, with some big decisions looming for the player and Plymouth as you would expect bids to arrive in the New Year.

