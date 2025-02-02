Barnsley have joined Mansfield Town in the race to sign veteran striker Jordan Rhodes from Blackpool ahead of Monday's transfer deadline.

That's according to Alan Nixon, with the reporter stating that Barnsley are looking to agree terms on either a loan or permanent deal for the centre-forward in the final two days of the winter transfer window.

According to reports from The Sun this morning, Mansfield and League One strugglers Burton Albion are also interested in the Scotsman, alongside high-flying Bradford City of League Two.

Rhodes has struggled this term after his promising start to life with the Tangerines, following the 2023/24 campaign on loan from Huddersfield Town. Of course, since then, Rhodes has signed permanently on a free with Blackpool.

Rhodes only signed a 12-month contract at the start of June, so his future at Blackpool was never really in question to many this season. However, a lack of game time could see him move on prior to Monday's 11pm deadline.

Jordan Rhodes transfer interest mounts as Barnsley join the race

The 34-year-old has failed to score in 21 league appearances for Blackpool this campaign, albeit he has been named in Steve Bruce's starting 11 on just three occasions.

During his prime years, particularly those spent with Huddersfield and Blackburn, the Scotsman was able to build a reputation for himself that rivaled few others.

This term, though, he has fallen out of favour at Bloomfield Road, with numerous offers on the table for the 34-year-old. Darrell Clarke's high-flying Barnsley side are the latest.

With Davis Keillor-Dunn scoring regularly, but the likes of Sam Cosgrove, Stephen Humphrys, and Max Watters have struggled for consistent form this season, it is evident why Barnsley are eyeing a move for him, according to Nixon.

Rhodes even came close to signing for Wigan Athletic before deadline day in the summer, but the Blackpool striker's move never came to fruition, as per a summer report from Nixon.

Jordan Rhodes 2024/25 League One stats Appearances 21 Starts 3 Goals 0 Assists 1

He may not be at the same level as the man in his early-to-mid-20s, but Rhodes has plenty to offer for many League One sides for the remainder of this season, and will surely land a contract somewhere.

Jordan Rhodes has an excellent record in League One

Rhodes is one of the most prolific goalscorers the EFL has ever seen, especially in League One, where he starred for Blackpool last season.

Despite his goalscoring exploits last term, Rhodes has played just 533 minutes of league football for Blackpool this season, though. At his age, he will surely want to play games while he still can. Given his injury issues over recent years, it’s unlikely Rhodes will play for too much longer. That said, it is somewhat unsurprising that a number of teams are willing to take a chance on him this month.

Given his record in the third tier, the veteran is one of the first EFL forwards who will spring to anyone's mind when talking about the prolific marksmen of the last two decades. Rhodes ended the season as their leading talisman, as he netted 15 times last season, adding to the 70 goals he had at League One level prior to it.

It made it the 34-year-old's most prolific campaign in front of goal since 2014/15. Some strikers slow down with age, but Rhodes does not appear to be one of them and there may be life and goals left in him yet this term.