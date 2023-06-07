The heartbreak that Barnsley suffered at Wembley last week is perhaps still raw for their supporters, but in the next few weeks preparations will begin for the club to go again in League One next season.

Michael Duff's side were desperately unlucky in the play-off final against Sheffield Wednesday but they are well-placed with their current squad to launch an assualt on the automatic promotion spots in 2023-24, but new signings will have to be made in certain areas of the pitch and one has already arrived in the form of centre-back Kacper Lopata.

And according to Sunday Mirror Sports Editor Darren Witcoop, the Tykes are keen on a move this summer for Luton Town's 24-year-old forward Admiral Muskwe, a five-cap Zimbabwe international who is set to be on the fringes of the Hatters squad once again in the 2023-24 season.

Who is Admiral Muskwe?

Muskwe was born in Zimbabwe but moved to England at the age of three, joining the academy of Leicester City when he was nine years old.

The striker signed his first professional contract in 2016 at the King Power Stadium but was never handed a chance in the first-team, spending his career with the Foxes in the under-18's, under-23's and out on loan.

His first taste of mens football came in January 2020 when signing for Swindon Town of League Two on loan for the rest of the 2019-20 season, but managed just five appearances off the bench before COVID-19 curtailed the campaign.

A big step up came for Muskwe in 2020-21 as he joined Wycombe Wanderers of the Championship on loan for the second half of that season, and he netted three times in 19 appearances for the Chairboys, who were unable to retain their status in the second tier of English football.

Luton took a chance on Muskwe in 2021 following his Championship appearances, signing him for an undisclosed fee from Leicester and he went on to play 23 times in all competitions in his debut season, although only scored two goals.

And having played just three times for Luton in the first half of the 2022-23 season, Muskwe was sent out on loan to League One outfit Fleetwood Town in January, where he scored three times in 12 third tier appearances - including one against Barnsley.

Would Admiral Muskwe be a good signing for Barnsley?

If Michael Duff is going to continue to play a 3-5-2 formation next season, then new strikers will be necessary to compete with Devante Cole and James Norwood.

Loanees Max Watters and Slobodan Tedic scored just eight goals between them and there's no certainty that the Tykes will look into a return for either player this summer.

Muskwe is someone with untapped potential though, and showed at Fleetwood if given a run of games he can score goals, even though he wasn't the most prolific.

His time at Luton looks to be pretty much over following their promotion to the Premier League and with Barnsley a club on the up and one that should be one of the favourites to be promoted from League One next season, Oakwell could be a good landing spot for Muskwe, whether he is wanted on a permanent or loan deal.