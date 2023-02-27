Barnsley individual would be a perfect summer addition at Sunderland if Tykes fail to win promotion: Opinion

The difficulty that clubs who do well in a certain division but fail to win promotion is that their more integral players could emerge on the radars of clubs in a higher division.

League One club Barnsley currently find themselves in that kind of position where they will feel that they could get raided if promotion to the Championship is not achieved.

The Tykes firmly sit within the play-offs at present, and whilst they may be nine points from the automatic promotion places, they still have two games in hand on Plymouth Argyle who have shown some signs of slowing down.

One player who could emerge on the radar of Championship clubs if Barnsley fail to get there themselves in what remains of this season is Herbie Kane.

The 24-year-old, who has been a source of consistency and attacking threat from a central midfield position this season, has two goals and five assists to his name this season, proving to be a top performer for the Tykes.

Looking at possible destinations for Kane, Sunderland could perhaps cast their eyes over the influential midfielder when the summer transfer window gets underway.

Not only has Mowbray been able to get lots out of the more youthful members in his squad, the exciting brand of attacking football that Sunderland play would suit the technically-gifted former Liverpool academy graduate.

With Edouard Michut set to return to PSG when his loan deal comes to an end at the start of the summer and Dan Neil likely to continue attracting interest from the Premier League, bolstering midfield options may emerge as somewhat of a priority at The Stadium of Light.

Looking at the 4-2-3-1 system that Sunderland deploy under Mowbray’s stewardship, Kane has the required skillset to operate in the two holding roles, whilst his ability to contribute in the attacking third suggests that he could also play centrally in a supporting role to the striker.

A player that has accumulated experience in the Championship before with his current club Barnsley and Hull City, readapting to second-tier level football should not be too difficult of a task for the talented midfielder.

Sunderland, being the proactive recruiters that they are, will likely have plans in place for the summer and it would be no surprise if Kane was a player that they will keep an eye on.

Should Barnsley secure a Championship return, then Sunderland would probably struggle if they looked into a deal for Kane.