Former Barnsley legend Neil Redfearn has slammed new Swansea City boss Michael Duff, claiming that they will be "average" under his stewardship next season.

Russell Martin's departure to Southampton left the Swans in need of a new manager in the dugout.

The move had been delayed by a disagreement over compensation, but has since been resolved, and The Athletic had been reporting that Duff was always the preferred choice of Swansea to replace Martin.

The 45-year-old former Barnsley chief guided them to a fourth placed finish in League One last season, which culminated in getting to the play-off final last season only to lose to Sheffield Wednesday with the last action of the game.

Duff has been impressive in his short time in South Yorkshire, winning 32 of his 58 matches in charge of Barnsley to give himself a 55.2 win percentage.

What has Neil Redfearn said about Michael Duff's move to Swansea City?

The former Barnsley legend Redfearn played for Barnsley for seven years from 1991-1998, featuring in 338 first-team games and scoring 83 goals, including captaining the side in their solitary Premier League season in 1997-98.

What seemed to irritate Redfearn on Duff is a comment made by the former Northern Ireland international as he told the media: "It is not about me. It is about Swansea City. It’s about getting a team to win by playing attractive football."

Redfearn responded on Twitter by saying: "Missed out on the easy bit, getting Barnsley out of League One (too good for League One - struggle in the Championship) and choked at Wembley versus a very average Sheffield Wednesday, so good luck Swans back to being average."

The 58-year-old himself is a coach, who has managed the likes of Scarborough, York City, Rotherham United, and boyhood club Leeds United.

He was most recently in charge of Sheffield United women, having also had a stint with Newcastle United as part of their academy set up.

What's the verdict on Duff's move to Swansea?

It's hard to agree with Redfearn's verdict and Duff should prove to be an excellent appointment by Swansea.

Not only that, but he has shown adaptability at Cheltenham Town and Barnsley in terms of playing philosophy, utilising the squad at his disposal into the best system and style possible and having a strong understanding of their limitations and how to mitigate against them, too.

He would join a long-list of progressive appointments made by Swansea in recent years, and has earned the right to manage at Championship level. It is a sign of his coaching credentials that he has enjoyed such a sharp rise from League Two to the second tier.