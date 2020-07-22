‘Barnsley, Hull and Charlton, for me’ – Major night at the bottom of the Championship beckons: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

The Sky Bet Championship reaches its climax this evening, with an automatic promotion place, play-off spots and the relegation zone still to be confirmed.

It’s set to be a nervy evening for the likes of Luton, Charlton, Barnsley, Hull, Birmingham and Wigan Athletic as they all look to avoid the dreaded drop to League One.

So, how do you see tonight panning out in-terms of the relegation zone?

We take a look…..

Ned Holmes

Hull City’s destiny looks a forgone conclusion – given their goal difference and the swing that would need to happen to see them stay up.

I think we’re going to see Barnsley and Luton Town go down with them.

Both sides have pulled off some hugely impressive results in recent weeks but I think their final day clashes will prove too much for them.

The Tykes face a Brentford side knowing that they need a result to be in with any chance of automatic promotion and I think Thomas Frank’s side will be too strong.

Luton’s opponents Blackburn may have nothing to play for but I fancy the Hatters to get unstuck against Tony Mowbray’s side.

Charlton Athletic face a difficult test against Leeds United but they’ve shown a huge amount of fight this term and I think they might just grab a draw against the Whites, who have already been crowned champions.

Whatever happens, it looks as though it’s going to be very, very dramatic!

Jacob Potter

It’s going to be a real battle that will go down to the wire.

Hull are almost certainly down with their shocking goal difference, and I just cannot see them getting anything from their match against Cardiff City, who need a result themselves.

Barnsley I think will drop down back into the third tier, as they couldn’t have asked for a much tough match on Wednesday, as they take on promotion-chasing Brentford at Griffin Park, and I just can’t see them being good enough to get anything from that one.

I really wouldn’t be surprised to see Luton survive, as they’re playing a Blackburn Rovers side that have absolutely nothing to play for.

With Charlton Athletic taking on league-leaders Leeds United, I think they’ll struggle to get anything to show for their efforts at Elland Road.

So, Hull, Barnsley and Charlton to be relegated tonight for me.

Alfie Burns

Wow, what a question. For me, Hull are down and then it is two from three above them.

Luton are playing one of the division’s most unpredictable sides in Blackburn, whilst Barnsley and Charlton, on paper, should be beaten.

However, Barnsley have been so impressive against Leeds United and Nottingham Forest, so who is backing against them when they take on Brentford?

I can actually see Gerhard Struber’s side getting a result against the Bees and giving themselves a fighting chance, but even then, it is out of their hands, they need favours from Blackburn and Leeds.

It is so tough to call, but by the end of play I’ll say Hull, Barnsley and Charlton are in the bottom-three. But even then, could Wigan’s point deduction give them a lifeline? Who knows?

George Dagless

So tough to call.

I think it’s safe to say Hull are gone and then it’s two from a gaggle of sides who are all fighting for their lives.

I think Barnsley will drop despite putting up a real fight, just because Brentford need a win this evening and will be itching to put right their loss against Stoke.

Then it’s out of Charlton and Luton, really, and I think Luton might do it. The Hatters I can see beating Blackburn, whilst I just don’t know if Charlton have enough to get a win at Leeds tonight.

Wigan, though, I can’t see beating Fulham and so if their points deduction comes into play that might just save the Addicks. Honestly, though, anything could happen down there tonight.

George Harbey

I think you can write off Hull’s chances of staying up straight away to be honest – the Tigers sit three points adrift of safety and need to rely on so much happening above them to even stand a chance of staying up.

Above 24th, though, anyone could fall into the relegation zone, and I personally fear for Charlton Athletic in particular.

Lee Bowyer’s side face Leeds United at Elland Road, and if you thought Leeds would produce a lacklustre performance against Derby, that wasn’t to be the case at all as they eased past the Rams by three goals to one. This will be a tough game for the Addicks.

Birmingham also have a real risk of falling into the drop-zone, but I fancy their chances of beating Derby at home, as the Rams seem to be on the beach.

I think Luton will beat Blackburn at home, and whilst Barnsley have so much belief and character in their squad, Brentford need to win to stand a chance of beating West Brom to that final automatic promotion place.

Barnsley, Hull and Charlton, for me.