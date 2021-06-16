Harry Wilson return? 2 transfer developments we could see emerge at Cardiff City in the next few weeks

Cardiff City have already been busy this summer, with Mick McCarthy looking to build the current squad in his image after taking on the role of manager back in January of this year from Neil Harris.

The Bluebirds have already confirmed that Luton Town striker James Collins will join the club on a free transfer at the end of this month once his deal with the Hatters expires, thus adding to their attacking options moving forwards.

Whilst it has also been reported recently by Football Insider that the Bluebirds are in advanced talks to sign Crewe Alexandra midfielder Ryan Wintle, as the recruitment drive at the Cardiff City Stadium continues to gather pace.

Meanwhile the club continues to be linked with various other names, whilst there is a chance that some existing members of their squad could depart this summer.

Here, we take a look at TWO transfer developments that we could see emerge at Cardiff in the next few weeks…

Harry Wilson returns

The Liverpool winger’s previous loan move to the club last season proved to be a great success and it is said that the Bluebirds are keen to bring the Wales international back for the 2021/22 campaign.

Although they acknowledge that any deal for the player would be very difficult, it hasn’t been completely ruled out as a possibility and as a result they could make their move.

With Wilson being under contract at Anfield, it would be fair to assume that Cardiff would try for another loan deal for the 24-year-old.

After notching up seven goals and 11 assists in a blue shirt last term, this could prove to be the signing of the summer in the Championship if they can pull it off.

Kyle Hudlin signs

The Solihull Moors striker is said to be a name that is of interest to the Bluebirds, with it being stated by Alan Nixon that the club have made an enquiry about the 20-year-old.

Hudlin notched up 12 goals in just shy of 40 games for the National League side last term and is also said to be wanted by the likes of Barnsley, Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday this summer.

The player is said to be tallest outfield player in British football and would suit the way that McCarthy wants his side to play.

With a current contract with the Midlands club that expires next summer, the non league outfit could well be keen to cash in if the Bluebirds submit a significant offer.