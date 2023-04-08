Barnsley, Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday all sent scouts to watch Halifax Town attacker Millenic Alli against Wrexham yesterday, according to this morning's report from Football Insider.

The 23-year-old, who can operate in multiple attacking positions, has appeared on the radar of these clubs after impressing in the National League.

Recording seven goals in 27 league appearances this term, he could be set to make the move up to the EFL this summer despite the fact his side currently sit in the bottom half of the fifth tier.

How did Alli perform?

Halifax secured an impressive victory over automatic promotion contenders Wrexham yesterday - but that may count for nothing considering how far they are away from the promotion mix - and they may even be the victims of their own success with Alli who impressed against the Welsh outfit.

Managing to record a brace, he would have done his chances of securing a move away no harm at all, getting the better of a very capable defence that included Eoghan O'Connell and Ben Tozer.

The likes of Andy Cannon and Paul Mullin also appeared for Wrexham - but Alli proved to be the star of the show.

Alli's contract situation at Halifax Town

Linking up with the club last July, he signed a two-year contract on his arrival and that will give the non-league outfit the opportunity to generate a sizeable fee for him.

They may not be in the best negotiating position considering he hasn't got too long left on his deal - but they aren't at risk of losing him for free and that's a big positive for them.

If they manage to generate a big fee for him, that could be a real game-changer for them in their potential quest to push themselves higher up the fifth tier in the next few years.

Who should Alli join if he gets the chance to pick between Barnsley, Huddersfield and Sheffield Wednesday?

In terms of which club the player should pick if he gets the option to join these three clubs, Huddersfield have recruited well from non-league teams in recent seasons with Sorba Thomas and Kyle Hudlin coming in.

The latter hasn't been able to make a major impact for the first team yet - but he still has plenty of time left to prove himself.

The Owls and the Tykes, meanwhile, could provide him with the opportunity to shine in their first team, especially if they remain in League One.

Huddersfield could also be in the third tier next term - but they are performing well under Neil Warnock at the moment and are on course to stay in the division with Queens Park Rangers and Reading currently struggling along with Blackpool and Wigan Athletic.