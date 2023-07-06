The new League One season is less than a month away, and Barnsley are heading into it without a manager.

The Tykes lost the services of Michael Duff last month, as he left Oakwell to take over at Swansea City after they lost Russell Martin to Southampton.

Duff guided Barnsley to a fourth-place finish in League One last season, which resulted in them reaching the play-off final only to lose to Sheffield Wednesday with the last kick of the game.

Duff impressed very much in his short time in South Yorkshire, winning 32 of his 58 matches, but now the Tykes head into the new campaign looking for a suitable replacement.

Barnsley’s search is ongoing, but they have reportedly held talks with Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins over the vacancy, according to Irish outlet Derry Now.

The report also states that the Derry boss is now considered to be the frontrunner for the League One job. While it also adds that Barnsley are keen to appoint a new manager as soon as possible.

Who is Ruaidhri Higgins?

Higgins is a former footballer who spent most of his time playing in the Irish leagues, but he did start his career at Coventry City.

He left the Sky Blues in 2004 to join Derry City, and for the rest of his playing career, he stayed in Ireland.

The 38-year-old, who retired from football in 2016, played 360 times for all his clubs combined.

After hanging up his boots in 2016, Higgins became a video analyst for Dundalk FC and stayed in that role for two years.

It was in January 2019 when Higgins got his first role in coaching, he became the assistant manager at Dundalk and kept the role for 18 months.

The former Coventry player then came away from coaching and spent a year as a chief scout with the Republic of Ireland.

It was in April 2021 that Higgins got his first taste of managerial life, as he was appointed manager of his former side, Derry City.

The Northern Irishman took charge of his 110th game at the club last week as they drew 1-1 with Shelbourne.

During his three years at the club, Higgins has led Derry City to European qualification twice and guided them to FAI success last season.

Derry City are currently in third place in the Premier Division, six points behind Shamrock Rovers, having won just one of their last seven games.

Would Ruaidhri Higgins be a good appointment for Barnsley?

This avenue that Barnsley have gone down isn’t really a surprise, considering the recent managerial appointments they have made.

They are a club that has become known for making unpredictable appointments, and this may be another one.

Higgins is someone who has built his reputation in the Irish leagues and may have the aim of managing in England one day.

The 38-year-old has had decent success with Derry City and will no doubt bring his own style and way of playing. But you could consider this appointment a big risk for the club and one that may not live up to the heights of Michael Duff’s era.