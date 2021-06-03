Barnsley handed significant contract boost as key club figure addresses previous interest from Middlesbrough, QPR and Millwall

Barnsley’s CEO Dane Murphy has revealed that he’s confident that they’ll be able to keep hold of Alex Mowatt this summer.

The midfielder is facing an uncertain future with his contract at Oakwell due to expire in the coming weeks.

Football League World exclusively revealed in October that Middlesbrough, QPR and Cardiff City were plotting a move for the 26-year-old, while Gary Rowett admitted that Millwall were keen on the player during the January transfer window.

It’s not hard to see why after Mowatt scored eight and created seven as Barnsley captain this season, but according to Murphy, there’s a hope that the Tykes can keep hold of the player despite the interest.

Speaking to Barnsley’s official website, Murphy said: “We are confident that we can get something done with Alex.

“He’s currently on holiday but I believe when Alex gets back we’ll sit down with him and his representatives again and the club believes, I believe, Valérien believes that this is the best place for Alex Mowatt.

“He’s our captain, our leader, he provides us goals and assists, he puts in the defensive shift. I don’t see a better place for him and I hope we can get something done there.

“We know other clubs are interested, but we’ve been speaking to Alex about an extension for the better part of 18 to 20 months. He knows where we stand. We continue to put forward offers that should attract any player.

“So hopefully, when he sits down and looks at his offers, sees the full scope, he’ll realise this is where he should be and we’ll see him lead out the team again next season.”

The verdict

This would be a huge signal of intent for Barnsley.

Alex Mowatt has to be one of the biggest bargains available on a free transfer this summer after a sublime season for the Tykes.

Interest was always going to be inevitable given his influence over the EFL’s biggest over-achievers, but Dane Murphy’s comments suggest that a stay at Oakwell could be on the cards.

While nothing is agreed, the sounds coming out of the Barnsley camp are surely encouraging.