Sheffield United started the 2003/04 campaign off the back of a visit to the Millennium Stadium in the play-off final, a game they lost 3-0 to Wolverhampton Wanderers as they missed out on a return to the Premier League.

The Blades knew they needed more defensive solidity and they were offered the chance to fix that when fellow South Yorkshire side, Barnsley, let go one of their academy graduates after seven years in the senior squad.

Chris Morgan played 201 times for the Tykes after making his debut in 1996 but he was now looking for a new challenge, with Neil Warnock offering him that opportunity at Bramall Lane in the First Division.

The centre-back, who had been incredibly consistent at Oakwell for nearly a decade, went on to become a modern-day club legend for Sheffield United, handed to them on a plate by a rival.

Morgan was crucial in ensuring Sheffield United returned to the Premier League

Recovering from the disappointment of losing in the play-off final was always going to be difficult, but the Blades made a strong start and put themselves into early contention for a top-six finish once again.

Morgan struggled to remain fit consistently throughout his first year and this disruption was perhaps what cost United towards the end of the campaign as they finished 8th.

The rebrand of the league to the Championship did not offer a reprieve for the Yorkshire club and they once again finished 8th, missing out on a play-off finish for the second year in a row after coming so close to promotion in 2003. However, Morgan remained fit throughout the season, missing just five games, and expectations started to grow.

The centre-back had become a part of the furniture at Bramall Lane, despite only joining two years ago, but supporters were hoping that he could help lead the team back to the top flight.

The then 28-year-old was crucial in Sheffield United's defence in the 2005/06 season, playing 39 times, while also scoring four goals, as the Blades finally achieved their dream and won promotion to the Premier League - this time automatically.

Morgan's last few years at Sheffield United were incredibly heartbreaking

The reality of the top flight did hit United harder than they might have expected, but they put up an incredible fight and gave themselves a chance of survival on the final day of the season.

They went into the match against Wigan Athletic knowing that a point would guarantee their safety in a winner-takes-all all game. However, David Unsworth's penalty at the end of the first half ensured that the Latics stayed up in place of the Blades in a 2-1 win at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United were relegated on goal difference, losing out to their opponents on the final day by one goal, a bitterly disappointing and heartbreaking factor.

The disappointment of that day seemed to follow Morgan throughout the final years of his career, as he and his team missed out on an instant return to the Premier League.

However, in the 2008/09 campaign, they returned to the play-offs, reaching the final once again, this time at Wembley Stadium. The Blades faced Burnley, but once again they fell at the final hurdle thanks to a Wade Elliott winner.

Morgan was slowly coming to the end of his career, and his team were starting to slip down the table. He featured 37 times in the Championship in what proved to be his final full season as a professional, suffering a career-ending ACL injury early in the 2010/11 campaign as Sheffield United were relegated to League One.

Chris Morgan Sheffield United Stats by Season (TransferMarkt) Season Apps Goals Assists Yellow Cards (Red Cards) 2003/04 36 2 - 6 (1) 2004/05 47 3 2 8 (2) 2005/06 42 4 - 8 (1) 2006/07 25 1 1 6 (-) 2007/08 30 2 2 7 (2) 2008/09 50 2 - 5 (-) 2009/10 40 2 2 10 (-) 2010/11 9 - - 1 (-)

He retired over a year later in 2012, taking on coaching roles at the club and even taking over as caretaker manager for the Blades as well as Port Vale, before spending time at Chesterfield as the assistant manager.

Despite his late-career disappointments, Morgan proved a phenomenal servant for Sheffield United – one handed to them by Barnsley.