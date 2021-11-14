Barnsley handed setback in pursuit of 42-year-old as managerial search continues

Barnsley have seen an approach to speak to KV Mechelen manager Wouter Vrancken knocked back, a reports from Belgian, via The Yorkshire Evening Post, have claimed.

Following the sacking of Markus Schopp at the start of November, the Tykes are now on the hunt for a new manager to try and keep the club in the Championship.

It has been reported that those in charge at Oakwell will once again look to bring someone in from abroad to take on that role.

Now however, it seems as though one target in particular, is proving difficult to make a breakthrough with.

According to this latest update, Barnsley have contacted Mechelen about speaking to Vrancken, but were unsuccessful in securing the chance to do so.

It is also thought the 42-year-old has a sizeable release clause in his contract with his current club, meaning a deal could be hard to do for Barnsley.

Having been appointed as Mechelen’s manager back in the summer of 2018, Vrancken guided the club to promotion to Belgium’s top-flight in his first season in charge, when they also won the Belgian Cup.

Back to back sixth place finishes in the top-flight have followed in the last two seasons, and Mechelen currently sit fourth in the First Division A table.

Barnsley meanwhile, are second from bottom in the Championship table, ahead of their trip Craven Cottage to face Fulham on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

This update will surely be frustrating for those of a Barnsley persuasion.

The international break would have been an excellent time for them to bring in a manager and give him a chance to adjust to his squad and surroundings, without having to worry about a game immediately.

However, time is now running out for Barnsley to do that, with there now less than a week until they are back in action with that daunting clash against promotion chasing Fulham.

As a result, you feel the pressure will be starting to build on those at Oakwell to get something done quickly here, although whoever they bring in, will still have to be the right appointment.