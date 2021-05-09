Barnsley given huge boost ahead of play-off clash with Swansea

Barnsley were missing influential captain Alex Mowatt in their final day of the season draw with Norwich City, but he’s expected to be fit for the play-off campaign which starts against Swansea City next week.

The Tykes fielded a strong team for the visit of the Championship title winners and ended up with a point, however there was concern with Mowatt missing from the squad.

Youngster Jasper Moon slotted into his role and put in an assured performance but there was obvious concerns from supporters as to why the 26-year-old was absent.

And it was confirmed post-match by head coach Valerien Ismael, per the Sheffield Star, that Mowatt was suffering from a groin problem which explained his non-involvement against Daniel Farke’s side.

But the positive news is that Ismael confirmed to the media that Mowatt, who has eight goals and seven Championship assists this season, should be fit enough to start when Swansea visit Oakwell for the first leg of the semi-final on May 17.

That is a big boost for the South Yorkshire side who didn’t exactly seem to miss their lynchpin yesterday, however it was a game of not much significance and Mowatt is expected to take his place back in the engine room instead of Moon.

The Verdict

Barnsley desperately need Mowatt fit as he’s such a leader for the club and he also possesses a cracking goal threat.

Whether it’s a long-range strike or providing from a set piece, Mowatt is integral to Ismael’s system and if he’s not in the team – which has only happened twice in the Championship this season – Barnsley are worse off.

It’s important to note though that Mowatt is only ‘expected’ to be back for the visit of the Swans – it’s not a certainty but Ismael certainly seems pretty hopeful.