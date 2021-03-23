Barnsley fork out seven-figure fee as ongoing player dispute reaches conclusion

Barnsley have been forced to pay Hull City a fee in the region of £1m over an ongoing saga involving the transfer of Angus MacDonald.

MacDonald had made 54 appearances for Barnsley between 2016 and 2018, before moving onto Hull City in January 2018.

As per the Yorkshire Post, that deal was for around £750k, with Hull refusing to pay the final £200k on that deal due to the fact they weren’t made aware of MacDonald suffering from Iron Deficiency.

Barnsley quiz: 19 facts you may not know about Oakwell – But are they true?

1 of 19 Oakwell's capacity is 23,287 True False

That same report details that after a long legal battle over MacDonald’s transfer, Hull will now receive a fee of around £1m from Barnsley, who have been ordered to pay out.

MacDonald made only 21 appearances for Hull after arriving from Barnsley, with the versatile defender diagnosed with bowl cancer during that period of time.

As Hull dropped out of the Championship last season, MacDonald moved on and is now with Rotherham United in the second-tier.

Under Paul Warne, he’s made 29 appearances this season and is helping Rotherham battle to retain their status in the Championship.

Currently, they are in the division’s bottom three with Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe Wanderers.

However, a 2-0 win over Bristol City at the weekend, which MacDonald was a part of, gave the Millers fresh hope of surviving.

The Verdict

The fact that this saga ended up in a legal battle, it was probably inevitable that Barnsley were going to have to pay out to Hull.

As it is, the money is actually quite significant sitting at around £1m.

That’s going to be useful to Hull in League One, as they look to build themselves back up the Football League pyramid.

Thoughts? Let us know!