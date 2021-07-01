Barnsley figure to join Valerien Ismael at West Brom as off-field shake-up starts

Adam Murray is set to link up with Valerien Ismael again at West Brom as the new Albion boss builds his own backroom team.

A deal to take the Frenchman to The Hawthorns was finalised last week, although it wasn’t clear who would be working alongside Ismael as he looks to bring success to the Baggies.

However, reporter Leon Wobschall has revealed on Twitter that Murray is poised to quit Barnsley in order to reunite with his former boss in the west Midlands.

“Nothing official yet re Murray to West Brom, but reports are accurate.”

The 39-year-old has been on the coaching staff at Barnsley for a few years now, and he has even had stints as caretaker boss in the past.

Yet, with Markus Schopp now in charge at Oakwell, it remains to be seen whether the Austrian wants to bring in his own men, but it appears Murray won’t be part of the club moving forward.

Ismael only knows Murray from his time at Barnsley, with the two guiding the Yorkshire outfit to the play-offs last season.

The verdict

It makes total sense for Ismael to want to bring in a coach he trusts and he clearly has a good working relationship with Murray after the fine work they did for Barnsley.

Losing someone who has been at the club for some time will be a blow for the Tykes, but it also gives Schopp the chance to bring in his own members of staff.

So, this probably suits all parties and it will be interesting to see how Ismael and Murray do at The Hawthorns, where promotion will be expected.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.