Barnsley have had a decent start to the 2023/24 season under new manager Neill Collins.

The Yorkshire side suffered play-off heartbreak last season, which resulted in their former manager Michael Duff leaving to take up the post at Swansea City.

The Tykes turned to Collins as his replacement, with the Scot’s only managerial history being his five years at Tampa Bay Rowdies. However, it’s been a good start to his time at Barnsley, and he will hope that continues as Barnsley aim for promotion.

While things are going well on the pitch, off it, Collins has had to deal with lots of transfer speculation surrounding several of his key players.

The club has already lost goalkeeper Brad Collins in this transfer window, and it now appears midfielder Callum Styles is a wanted man. But Collins has played down the idea of Styles leaving amid interest from Coventry City and Bristol City.

What is the latest on Callum Styles’ situation at Barnsley?

Styles joined Barnsley in 2018 from Bury, and in his five years at the club, he has gone on to become a really important player for the club.

Styles really made a name for himself under Valerian Ismael, as his versatility made him a key asset for the Frenchman, and he excelled as the Tykes made it all the way to the Championship play-offs.

The 23-year-old has made over 130 appearances for Barnsley, recording 10 goals and seven assists.

Styles, who can operate in central midfield as well as left-back, spent last season on loan at Championship club Millwall, while Barnsley played in League One.

He played 22 times for the Lions, recording a goal and a single assist in the process, and he is now being linked with a move back to the Championship. Styles is still under contract at Oakwell and is until the summer of 2025.

Which teams are interested in Callum Styles?

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Coventry City are interested in signing the Hungarian international in what remains of this transfer window.

The Sky Blues are looking for a replacement for Gustavo Hamer, and it is said that Styles is considering an option. But they do face competition as fellow Championship side Bristol City are also interested in the player.

It has been reported that, Barnsley will look to get around £2 million for the 23-year-old if he were to leave the club.

What did Neill Collins say about Callum Styles’ future amid transfer interest?

However, Barnsley’s Neill Collins has now played down the chances of Styles leaving and stated he is available for their game against Peterborough United tonight.

Collins told the Barnsley Chronicle: “One of the things I can’t believe in this country after coming back is the kudos people put on social media stories.

“As far as I am aware, Callum will play for us tomorrow night.

“I want him here. I am a coach that wants to be successful, and Callum is a top player. He’s shown great quality, and we can get even more out of him.”