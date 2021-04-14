Barnsley figure provides big update on club’s plans moving forwards in 2021

Barnsley CEO Dane Murphy has revealed that the club have opened talks with several players as they look to tie them down to longer contracts.

The Tykes have been the success story of the Championship this season, as Valérien Ismaël’s side are currently fifth in the table and look set to finish in the play-off places.

So, the overall mood around the club is fantastic right now, but one concern is the contract situation of key men at the club.

It’s well documented that Alex Mowatt’s deal expires in the summer, and the majority of the squad see their deals run to 2023 at the latest. Therefore, Murphy has confirmed to BBC reporter Andy Giddings that the club are moving to reward the players for their performances this season.

“We have to look at how the squad will look at the end of the season, and how we can make sure everyone is feeling valued.”

Any new deals are unlikely to be finalised until the club know what division they are in next season.

The verdict

This is very positive news for Barnsley, although the reality is that talks have probably been going on for some time.

The one on the mind of everyone right now is Mowatt, but even if he does go, the club are still on the up under Ismael and they’ve shown they are a great place for players to develop.

Part of the planning has to be about rewarding individual who perform, so a lot of the squad could be in line for new and improved deals to reflect their quality.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.