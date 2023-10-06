Highlights Liam Roberts has been performing well for Barnsley and has been one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Roberts' future at Middlesbrough looks bleak, with the club rebuilding their goalkeeping department and his contract set to expire next summer.

Barnsley boss Neill Collins would be keen to keep Roberts beyond the end of the season.

Barnsley boss Neill Collins has admitted that he would be happy to keep loanee Liam Roberts beyond the end of the season, speaking to the Yorkshire Post.

Roberts is currently on loan from Middlesbrough, where he only got a limited number of opportunities to shine before making the season-long temporary switch to Oakwell.

Although the shot-stopper has had to take a step down, he did this knowing he was more likely to get more first-team opportunities than at the Riverside, and the chance to play a big part in the Tykes' potential promotion challenge.

How has Liam Roberts got on at Barnsley?

Making 11 league appearances for the Tykes this term, Roberts has been one of the first names on the teamsheet at Oakwell and the game time he's getting will have pleased him.

Although he has conceded 12 goals in those 11 games, he has been able to keep five clean sheets and that isn't a bad record at all.

He's certainly been solid enough and is doing enough to put himself in the shop window ahead of next summer, but he will be firmly focused on trying to ensure that Barnsley are in the promotion mix after narrowly missing out on a return to the Championship at the end of last season.

Currently sitting in fourth place, the Tykes have done a good enough job at the moment to make the play-offs but they will be keen to secure a top-two spot so they can avoid another potential heartbreak in the play-offs.

What does Liam Roberts' future at Middlesbrough look like?

His future at the Riverside looks bleak at the moment, with Boro rebuilding their goalkeeping department during the summer window.

Joe Lumley was a key victim of this with the current Southampton player being released, Zack Steffen also returned to Manchester City and Roberts was loaned out.

In return, Seny Dieng, Tom Glover and Jamie Jones came in, with all three likely to be desperate to play as much as possible between now and the end of the season.

With Boro having these three options, it seems unlikely that Roberts will make another appearance for Boro with his contract on Teesside expiring next summer.

What is Barnsley manager's stance on Liam Roberts?

Although Collins was respectful of the fact he's still a Boro-owned player, he admitted that he would be keen to see him extend his stay at Oakwell beyond the end of the season.

He said: "I think that is something we will discuss at a later point (keeping Roberts).

"Of course, when you are performing like he is performing, then certainly we'd think about wanting him longer-term. But right now, he's obviously on loan and we respect that. If we are to go and pursue that, then we'd do it in the right manner.

"There's no question that if someone wants to tell me that we'd have Liam Roberts for the foreseeable future (beyond this season), then we'd be very happy and I'm sure the fans would be very happy as well."

Should Barnsley pursue a further deal for Liam Roberts?

They should continue to monitor his performance levels and then make a judgement in the coming months.

In good news for them, Roberts' contract at Boro expires next summer so they would be able to recruit him for nothing if they can win the race.

However, you do have to wonder whether they would be tempted to secure a cheap permanent deal for him in January so they can ensure he's a permanent Barnsley player before he becomes a free agent.

They won't want to lose him to another club.

But there's always a chance that will happen if he becomes a free agent because teams will be heavily utilising this market again next year.