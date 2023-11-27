Highlights Barnsley manager Neil Collins admits he may lose on loan Middlesbrough goalkeeper Liam Roberts in January.

Roberts has made 12 appearances for the Tykes since joining on loan in the summer window.

Middlesbrough may need to recall a 'keeper in January, due to potential international call-ups for Seny Dieng and Tom Glover.

Barnsley head coach Neil Collins has admitted there is a possibility that Middlesbrough could recall goalkeeper Liam Roberts from his loan spell at Oakwell in January.

However, the Tykes boss says he is confident that the 29-year-old is happy during his temporary stint with his side.

Why might Middlesbrough recall Roberts in January?

Roberts only joined Middlesbrough last summer, signing from Northampton Town on a free transfer following the expiraton of his contract at Sixfields.

The goalkeeper though, made just five appearances in all competitions for 'Boro last season, as he found himself second choice at The Riverside Stadium.

As a result, Roberts was allowed to join Barnsley on a season-long loan in the summer transfer window.

Middlesbrough - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Chuba Akpom Ajax Permanent (fee involved) Joe Lumley Southampton Permanent Grant Hall Rotherham United Permanent Luke Daniels Forest Green Rovers Permanent Martin Payero Udinese Calcio Permanent Marc Bola Samsunspor Permanent Matthew Hoppe San Jose Loan Liam Roberts Barnsley Loan Darnell Fisher Without Club Permanent

Since then, the goalkeeper has made 12 appearances for the Tykes, helping them to ninth place in the current League One standings, and is closing in on a return to action after injury.

However, Middlesbrough's first choice goalkeeper, Seny Dieng is expected to be called up by Senegal for the Africa Cup of Nations in January, at the same time their second choice 'keeper Tom Glover, is expected to be named in Australia's side for the Asia Cup.

That has led to Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick recently admitting that his side could recall one of ther out on loan goalkeepers, such as Roberts, in January.

Now it seems as though that is an eventuality Collins is braced for, even if he is pleased with the job that Roberts is doing during his time at Barnsley.

What has Collins said about the possibility of Middlesbrough recalling Roberts?

Despite being aware of the option to recall loan players in January, Collins remains satisfied with the situation his side find themselves in with the players who are at the club temporarily.

Speaking about the possibility of Middlesbrough recalling Roberts at the turn of the year, the Barnsley boss told The Yorkshire Evening Post: “It’s the one thing that you have to accept with loan players.

"It gives you the option as well that if it has not worked out, they can move on (with a recall clause). It’s the same for the parent club.

"But I think we are in a pretty good place with our loan players. They are all very happy at Barnsley and doing very well and we hope to continue that.”

Where are Middlesbrough in the Championship?

Like Barnsley in League One, Middlesbrough will have aims of winning promotion from the Championship this season.

Carrick's side currently sit 12th in the second-tier table, four points adrift of the play-off places, after 17 games of the league campaign.

'Boro are next in action on Tuesday night, when they host fellow play-off chasers Preston North End at The Riverside Stadium.

Should Middlesbrough recall Roberts from Barnsley?

It would seem to make sense for Middlesbrough to recall Roberts from Barnsley in January, if Dieng and Glover do get called up by their national teams.

Should that happen, then 'Boro will need to source some extra depth between the posts, and given those two will not be away for good, it may not be worth them spending money on another 'keeper.

As a result, recalling one of their loan goalkeeper options may be a more sensible move, and given he is the most experienced of their out on loan goalkeepers, Roberts would seem the obvious choice to be brought back to The Riverside Stadium.

So with that in mind, you get the feeling Barnsley may need to prepare themselves to look for a goalkeeper of their own, once the window opens again.