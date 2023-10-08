Highlights Barry Murphy spent his entire career at Barnsley and holds the record for most appearances for the club.

Arthur Kaye was known for his quick, skilled, and aggressive dribbling and was greatly admired during his time at Barnsley.

Wilfred Bartrop was a key player in Barnsley's only FA Cup victory but sadly passed away during World War One.

Barnsley have a proud history, with the club winning the FA Cup in 1912 and achieving multiple old Third Division titles and promotions. During their history, the club has had incredible players feature for them, including the likes of Tony Leighton, Pongo Waring, and Bob Earnshaw.

Football League World has examined the entire club’s history to compile a list of the seven biggest club legends to have walked out onto the pitch at Oakwell Stadium.

7 Barry Murphy

Barry Murphy spent his entire professional career at Barnsley, following his move to the club from South Shields. Murphy joined the club in 1962 and would spend 16 years at the club as a player.

The Englishman holds the honour of being the first ever substitute to be used by the club in 1965, while also being the player to make the most appearances for the club.

Murphy’s career was spent in Yorkshire until he left football, becoming player-manager of the club in 1975 and leaving the club in 1978 to join Leeds United.

6 Arthur Kaye

Arthur Kaye was a joy to watch while at the club. From the attributes that he had, his quick, skilled, and aggressive dribbling lit up the pitch.

Kaye’s career would be disrupted by a spell in the British Army due to national conscription, but he would return to Oakwell in 1954.

His career at the club would end in 1959 over wage disputes, moving to Blackpool, however, his time at the club was greatly admired.

5 Wilfred Bartrop

Wilfred Bartrop joined the club in 1909 and would be a key player as the club lifted their only FA Cup victory in 1912, but he would leave the club for Liverpool in 1914.

However, he only played three games for the Merseyside club due to the outbreak of World War One.

Bartrop sadly passed during the conflict, four days before the signing of the armistice in 1918.

4 Bob Glendenning

Another FA Cup winner with Barnsley, Bob Glendenning, would help shape football in Switzerland, Germany, and the Netherlands.

Glendenning would assist the winning goal in the final, which saw the Tykes defeat West Bromwich Albion.

3 Neil Redfearn

Neil Redfearn has an incredible CV, having played for the likes of Crystal Palace, Watford, and Charlton Athletic. However, he became idolised at Oakwell by many of the fans during his seven-year spell.

Redfearn was the captain who won promotion to the Premier League in 1997, scoring 17 in that promotion-winning season.

He was integral to their season in the top flight but was unable to save the club from relegation, despite scoring 10 goals.

Since retirement, Redfearn has been involved in management in both men’s and women’s football.

2 Mick McCarthy

The Barnsley-born defender came through the youth system at the club and would play the first five and a half seasons of his professional career with the Yorkshire club.

Mick McCarthy won two promotions with the club after starting his career in the basement division of the Football League with Barnsley.

Unfortunately, the club would not be able to hold onto the former Irish international captain, and he would play out the rest of his career at Manchester City, Celtic, Lyon, and Millwall.

McCarthy has had a rich career in football management but has yet to take charge of his boyhood club.

1 Ronnie Glavin

Ronnie Glavin made Oakwell his palace in the period that he spent at the club, with his duration split by a season in Portugal playing for C.F. Os Belenenses.

King Ronnie was an ever-present danger on the pitch, being an attacking genius, one step ahead of the play consistently. He is still regarded as the most naturally gifted player to ever play for Barnsley.

Glavin would win promotion during his time with the club in his 215 appearances, scoring 93 goals.