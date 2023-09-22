Highlights Barnsley has had a promising start to the season despite their disappointment in the play-off final last term.

Barnsley have made a respectable start to the season following their play-off final disappointment against Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last term.

It would have been easy for them to have suffered a hangover, especially with Michael Duff leaving the club, but the Tykes have responded well and are in the promotion mix at the time of writing.

Consistency will be key to their success though and Neill Collins will be keen to prove his worth in England.

He will certainly be hoping to do better than the following managers, as we list the worst six Barnsley managers based on their win percentage.

6 Nigel Spackman - 28.6%

Spackman was appointed manager of the club back in 2001 but didn't last long, winning just 10 of his 35 games in charge.

And he was unable to fully revive his managerial career after that, staying at Millwall briefly in 2006 but leaving just a number of months later.

That's a shame - because he enjoyed a very good playing career with the likes of Chelsea and Scottish Premiership side Rangers.

5 Steve Parkin - 27.9%

Parkin spent less than a year with the Tykes and that isn't a surprise considering he only won 27.9% of his games at the helm.

Taking charge in November 2001, he left during the following October.

He did go on to manage Rochdale following his unsuccessful time in South Yorkshire - but left the current National League side in 2006 and hasn't had a major managerial role since.

However, he has worked with Phil Parkinson frequently and is the current assistant manager of Wrexham, working alongside the former Reading midfielder.

4 Paul Hart - 27.5%

Hart spent a year in charge of the Tykes, winning 14, drawing 19 and losing 18 of his 51 games in charge.

His failure to turn draws into wins was probably a key frustration of his period in charge because he only lost just over one-third of his matches at the helm.

Being appointed in March 2004, his time at Oakwell came to an end during the same month of the following year, with Hart leaving by mutual consent.

3 Glyn Hodges - 27%

Taking charge in October 2002, results were pretty dismal during his time at the helm and they finished at the bottom end of the third tier, although they were able to escape relegation which would have been a relief for them.

They finished in midtable during the following campaign, so his departure in the summer of 2003 turned out to be a positive for the Tykes.

He won just nine of his 33 games at the helm during that spell.

2 Keith Hill - 25.7%

Coming in second is Hill, who endured a pretty miserable time at Oakwell.

Managing to guide the club to survival at the end of the 2011/12 campaign despite enduring a pretty dismal time during the second half of that campaign, results didn't improve much before his departure in December 2012.

Going on to manage Rochdale, Bolton Wanderers, Tranmere Rovers and Scunthorpe United since, he is now out of work.

1 Poya Asbaghi - 17.9%

It was always going to be a difficult task for the 38-year-old to turn things around following the departure of Markus Schopp, with so much expectation on the squad following their finish in the play-offs during the previous season.

But this was clearly the wrong appointment because the Iran-born man guided his side to just five wins in 28 games.

With this record, it didn't come as a surprise that the Tykes were relegated at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

He is currently the manager of Qatari side Al-Shamal SC.