Barnsley are in pursuit of promotion in Sky Bet League One this season.

Michael Duff's side hit a bump in the road midweek, however, losing 3-1 to Exeter City to fall adrift of the race for the top-two.

There's still the run-in to look ahead to in April and, if it is to be falling short in the pursuit of the top-two, there's always the play-offs.

The Tykes fans will hope, then, that their stay in League One is a short one.

It won't just be the everyday punter watching on hoping Barnsley can win promotion, there will be the club's pool of celebrity supporters cheering them on as well.

On the topic of famous fans, we list SIX here you may or may not have known about:

6 Dennis Priestly

Priestly is a former darts player and is a Yorkshire-born two-time World Champion.

'The Menace' is an avid football fan, supporting both Barnsley and Manchester United.

5 Shaun Dooley

Diving into the world of acting next, Shaun Dooley is born in Barnsley and said to be a Tykes supporter.

The actor has featured on Cornonation Street, Eastenders and Benidorm, as well as a number of other TV shows.

4 Darren Gough

Another sporting ace, now, in former England and Yorkshire cricketer, Darren Gough.

The 52-year-old represented England across all formats between 1994 and 2006, as well as supporting Barnsley.

Here he is on talkSPORT, throwing his name into the ring to be the club's next manager in 2021.

3 Mick McCarthy

McCarthy is a football legend and currently the manager of Blackpool in the Championship.

Although he's never managed Barnsley, he made a name for himself at the club as a player, establishing himself as one of his boyhood club's best ever players.

As you might expect, the 64-year-old is a Barnsley fan.

2 Dickie Bird

Back into the cricketing world now, where we find Dickie Bird.

The 89-year-old was born in Barnsley and is another well-known Tykes supporter.

A first-class cricketer for Yorkshire and Leicestershire, Bird made a real name for himself as an umpire in the end.

1 Michael Parkinson

There's an interesting link between Parkinson and Bird in that they played club cricket together.

Parkinson, though, is famed for being a journalist, author and broadcaster for over half a century now.

He's born locally to Barnsley and is perhaps one of the most recognisable supporters of the club.