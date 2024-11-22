Barnsley are performing well in League One and currently sit fifth in the table ahead of their clash with Wigan Athletic on Saturday afternoon.

The Tykes have not suffered defeat since an early October loss at Huddersfield Town, and have enjoyed recent wins such as an away victory at Shrewsbury Town last month, as well as a 2-0 triumph over South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United.

A 1-1 draw with lowly Cambridge United last time out may have hindered the Tykes' momentum, but Darrell Clarke's men will be confident they can defeat the struggling Latics at Oakwell this weekend.

Shaun Maloney's side have not managed a league victory since a 3-0 win over Peterborough United on 1st October, while a 4-0 thrashing over Bristol Rovers back in September is their only away win in League One so far.

However, in-form Tykes striker Stephen Humphrys, who played for the Latics last season, has warned his teammates about the impressive quality of Wigan goalkeeper Sam Tickle.

Barnsley must heed Sam Tickle warning

The forward, who has scored in each of his last two games, told Wigan Today: "Sam'll tell you himself, I beat him many times in training, don't worry about that!

"But he also kept me out many times to be fair, he is absolutely unbelievable.

"I can't believe he didn't move to a club in a higher division over the summer, he's easily the best goalkeeper I've seen at this level and probably higher.

"He's not the tallest, he's probably only about six foot, but he is the best stopper that I've played with or against.

"And people maybe don't realise or appreciate, for someone who isn't the biggest, how often he comes out for crosses.

"It's just a weight off the defenders, and me when I had to go back to defend corners.

"You just knew he was going to come and collect the ball, and it just calmed everyone down.

"For his age as well, his game management, knowing when to slow it down, he's brilliant.

"I can honestly see him going all the way to the top, and I hope he does, because he's such a brilliant lad."

While it is a common opinion by now that Tickle is one of the best shot-stoppers in League One, the Tykes squad will now be particularly aware of the Latics man's ability, courtesy of this insight from his former teammate Humphrys.

With the forward's strong words of praise in mind, Clarke's men will know that they will have to be at their best in order to get the better of a gifted goalkeeper.

With Tickle's high-class ability in mind, if the Tykes do not dominate proceedings against the Latics, and create several attacking opportunities, they could be unlikely to score.

As the Latics head into their 15th league game of the season on Saturday, only Wrexham's Arthur Okonkwo and Exeter City goalkeeper Joe Whitworth have managed to maintain more clean sheets than Tickle's impressive seven.

Sam Tickle 2024/25 League One stats Appearances 14 Starts 14 Clean sheets 7 Goals conceded 12 Saves 40 Save percentage % 76.9

Premier League transfer interest demonstrates Tickle's ability

The 22-year-old's exploits in the third tier in recent months have been so notable that Arsenal were interested in his services during the summer transfer window, following Aaron Ramsdale's Emirates exit, as per The Athletic.

Meanwhile, Teamtalk revealed last month that fellow Premier League giants Manchester United are also keen on signing Tickle, which epitomises just how well he has been performing recently.

But if the Tykes didn't already have enough reason to be preparing themselves for a potentially difficult afternoon in front of goal, then they must take Humphrys' warning seriously in order to get the better of the Latics.