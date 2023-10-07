Highlights Oakwell is consistently filled with over 10,000 fans on matchdays, including decent away support.

Fans visiting Oakwell can find several pubs nearby, including the Barnsley Metrodome, The Dove Inn, and the Barnsley East Dene Working Mens Club. The Mount and Jolly Tap are also popular pub options. Additionally, there is a fanzone outside the ground with food, drinks, and live music.

Despite some up and down times over recent years, Oakwell is always filled by 10,000+ fans on a matchday. Barnsley's home stadium will often get a decent away following coming to the ground as well.

Barnsley narrowly missed out on promotion back to the Championship last season, which would have, undoubtedly, meant that attendances peaked. Yet, there should be belief their League One stay can still be a brief one.

If you're one of the fans that will be visiting Oakwell this season in League One or even beyond, these are some of the home and away pubs you should be heading to.

Barnsely Metrodome (away)

The leisure complex on Queens Road is a very short walk away from the ground. It has the capacity to accommodate large crowds of people, if needs be. There is a main bar area, but they can bring additional facilities into the sports hall to suit a big away following.

It's not your typical matchday pub because it isn't one at all but it's one of the closest places to the ground that you can get a pint.

The Dove Inn (away)

Located on Doncaster Road, this is a proper pub for a drink before a 3pm kick-off. It's recommended by both Football Ground Guide and Away Guide.

The pub is listed in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide and is only a five-minute walk from the ground. It has a four-star rating on Tripadvisor and is definitely one of the best places for a pre-game pint.

Barnsley East Dene Working Men's Club (away)

The working men's club is happy to admit travelling fans in, but there is a small donation that would need to be made, according to Football Ground Guide.

On the plus side, it is very close to the ground, and you can park your car there for £2.

The Mount (home)

This is a really well-rated pub for fans of Barnsley FC. It's on Pontefract Road and is a short distance from the ground.

It's rated 4.3/5 by over 200 reviews on Google and it shouldn't be a surprise to go in and hear a great atmosphere with a packed bar.

Jolly Tap on the Arcade (home)

This more modern boozer is a bit more of a distance from Oakwell than the others. But it's a lot closer to the city centre. So, for those who may have arrived by train, it's a great option.

It's better rated on Google than The Mount, according to just under 100 reviews. The address of the Jolly Tap is 31 The Arcade, Barnsley S70 2QP.

Fanzone (home and away)

These are becoming a staple across the EFL.

Outside the ground there is an area where you can get a drink, grab a bite to eat from one of the various local food venders, and listen to some live music.